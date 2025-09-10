Politics
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun warns us against attempts to dissuade her by Taiwan
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun issued a severe warning in the United States against any attempt to “contain, dissuade or interfere with China” saying that they would not succeed during a defense dialogue with the US Secretary for Defense Pete Hegseth on Tuesday. The United States said it certainly did not seek a regime change in China.
The two officials discussed Taiwan, the Southern China Sea, and wider military links at a time of increased regional discomfort in South Asia, including recent disorders in Nepal.
Speaking on Tuesday during a video call, Dong repeated Beijing's opposition to any American role in the defense of Taiwan. “Any attempt or interference to use force to support independence or use Taiwan to contain China will be thwarted,” he said, according to Chinese state diffuser CCTV.
China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and has not excluded the use of military force to put the island under its control.
Washington, while officially retaining a “only porcelain” policy, remains the main provider of Taiwan weapons and is committed to helping the island country to defend itself if it is attacked.
On the Southern China Sea, Dong accused “certain countries” of provoking tensions and said that the nations external to the region deliberately moved a disorder.
Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the whole navigable path, a position disputed by several Southeast Asian states.
The United States, which rejects the vast claims of China, continues to send naval ships to disputed waters in what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations to which China is strongly opposed.
Despite these sharp remarks, Dong said Beijing was open to a stable military commitment with Washington.
He called on the United States to build a military relationship with equal military, respectful, peacefully coexisting, stable and positive and to recognize the main interests of China.
The Pentagon described the exchange as candid and constructive.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said: “Hegseth stressed that the United States is not looking for conflicts with China and does not continue to change the regime or the strangulation of the RPC (People's Republic of China)”.
“At the same time, however, he clearly indicated that the United States had vital interests in the Asia-Pacific theater from its priority and will resolutely protect these interests,” added Parnell.
Hegseth has also reaffirmed American support for peace in the Taiwan Strait and free access to international waters, key principles of Washington's security policy in Indo-Pacific.
The two ministers have agreed to maintain new talks, indicating that if the major disputes remain unresolved, the two capitals see the value to keep the communication channels open.
The exchange highlights the fragile balance of American-Chinese relations, where the open rivalry continues, but the dialogue has not been abandoned.
Nepal disorders
The talks assume a meaning because they came in the context of violent protests from generation Z against rampant corruption and the prohibition of social media now in Nepal, which caused a change of regime in the Himalayan nation after only two days of trouble.
Experts believe that the unsubscribe of Nepal could be an American-Chinese war of proxy for supremacy in Southern Asia playing.
Indeed, the Prime Minister of Nepal Kp Sharma Oli was considered a pro-chef chief and was about to visit India later this month while New Delhi got closer to Beijing in the midst of ties with the United States on the prices of 50% of Trump.
In recent years, Bangladesh neighboring India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have witnessed similar demonstrations by young people who have resulted in a regime change.
– ends
|
