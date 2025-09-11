4 to remember from the federal thrust of application of Trump's law to DC while its emergency order expires





Washington (AP) A month after President Donald Trump's police in the national capital, there may be fewer crimes. There are fewer weapons in the streets and fewer homeless camps, according to official figures. But for some who work or live in Washington, DC, the operation aroused fear and caused a change in the way they see their place in the United States and how they think that the United States comes.

Without an extension of the Congress, the 30 -day emergency declaration published by President Trump who federally federal police forces expires on Wednesday. The deployment of the National Guard continues, at least for the moment.

Trump with his goal now on Chicago and Baltimore, all eyes are on the Columbia district and how it emerges from this unprecedented takeover.

Here are some points to remember from the emergency period.

The crime seems to have dropped. But it was already falling

The president welcomed his resounding success. But the reality is less clear.

According to data published by the White House, there were more than 2,100 arrests from August 7, when the federal police began their deployment until September 8.

The White House says that they include 20 members of alleged gangs, including several of the MS-13 and Tren of Aragua groups. In addition, 222 firearms were seized and 50 homeless camps dismantled, according to the White House.

Figures from the Metropolitan Police Department show that violent crimes during the sharp increase fell 39% compared to the same period last year, including a 53% drop in homicides, with seven during the overvoltage, against 15 in the same time in 2024.

The approximately 2,000 members of the DC guard and seven states have largely patrolled metro stations and the main public transport center, Union Station, while occasionally cleaning waste.

Brian Levin, professor emeritus of criminal justice at California State University, San Bernardino, said that crime was already in decline according to a report published in January by the US prosecutor's office for the Columbia district. The push has probably intensified, although it is difficult to say by how much, he said.

“DC is one of the smallest cities in the United States. It is easier to control,” said Levin. “It might not work elsewhere.”

For Trump, projecting a difficult image on crime can help him politically, at least for the moment. Its global approval rating increased slightly, from 40% in July to 45% per month later, according to an AP-Noc survey from the end of August, at a time when 81% of Americans consider crime as a “major problem” in big cities.

The mayor of DC took between Trump and his voters

Mayor Muriel Bowser above all avoided the kind of rhetorical and personal attacks against the president who was typical of other high -level democratic leaders.

Instead, she cooperated with the efforts of the administration, including the fact that MPD agents work more closely with federal immigration agents, as Trump asked.

Last week, in a nod to continuous collaboration, she published an order to continue the work of an emergency operations center that the city created in response to the sharp increase in the application of laws.

She also supported the allegations of the administration on the success of the overvoltage. Bowser said the crime fell before Trump made the emergency order. But she recognized that the federal wave had a “significant” impact on crime.

Speaking at a press conference on August 27, the mayor said the carjackings were down 87% since the same period of 20 days last year.

“We know that when carjacking decreases, when the use of firearms falls, when homicide or flights decrease, the districts feel more safe and are safer. So this wave was important to us for this reason. ”

His approach contrasts strongly with other more opposed Democratic leaders in Chicago or Los Angeles, he underlines how DC is subject to the whims of the federal government. The district obtains autonomy through a limited agreement of the rules of domicile adopted in 1973, but federal political leaders retain significant control over local affairs, in particular the approval of the budget and the laws adopted by the DC Council. The Republicans, who control the two chambers, have already frozen more than a billion dollars in local spending, reducing the city's budget in the middle of the fiscal year.

The members of the municipal council, however, showed less restraint and were fiercely critical of the thrust. Last week, the district, led by its elected prosecutor general, asked a federal court to intervene in the takeover, which he called a “forced military occupation”.

The national capital takes stock of its future

If, as expected, the emergency is not extended by the Congress, the MPD will no longer be under the authority of the President and will participate in federal operations, such as immigration filming.

“The MPD is not obliged to provide MPD services as indicated by the president. This is what changes,” said Bowser on Monday. “Pulling someone? Still illegal. COMMITING Carjacks? Still illegal. Flying in stores? Always illegal. It will not change on September 11. It will be illegal.”

In practical terms, which citizens see not changing much. The orders of the members of DC Guard were extended until December, and they are under the direct command of the president, unlike the states where governors command their contingents of the National Guard. Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp said he was planning to send 300 other DC care members in the coming weeks to support the police.

Asked about future plans, a White House spokesperson said that the details of the continuing education participation “are likely to change to meet the needs of the police as the operation continues.”

James Nolan, professor of sociology at the University of Virginia-Western, said that it was staying to be seen whether the influx of application of the law is sustainable or solves underlying problems.

“Things related to crime are also linked to physical and mental and emotional health problems,” he said. If only aggressive police services are used, this will likely lead to frustration and conflicts between the community and the police, he said.

Overvoltage may have damaged community relations

The takeover, with uniform and armed guards patrolling the metro stations, tourist sites and neighborhoods, have annoyed many residents. In a DC district, with a traditionally high crime rate, residents estimated that they wanted more application of the law, but not the genre that Trump had deployed, especially since it came from the use of masked ice officers who take people in police custody.

“What relationships should we repair once this wave is over?” asked the main commander of police Jaron Hickman.

During a demonstration on Saturday against the strong increase which attracted thousands of people, two women, both immigrants, said that fear coming from the thrust alienated the community. Laura, 43, who migrated Mexico 25 years ago, said that she had met the main officers of the application of immigration in the past month, most recently at one of the main officials New York Avenue. A catering worker, she said the avowed by taking a side street.

Guadalupe, 49, who, like Laura, did not want to share her last name or be photographed for fear of remuneration, said that she had tried to bring her adult children to come to the demonstration, but they were wary. “They are American but they have Latin American faces,” she said, adding that she came to the United States of Salvador at the age of 18.

“I am legal in this country, but I'm still afraid because I have a Latin face,” she said. “I think we have no right in this country.”

