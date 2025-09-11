PM Modi's commercial response to Trump articles indicates that India will stick to the red lines





New Delhi: The last two articles of PM Narendra Modi on X responding to the comments of the American president Donald Trump are about to monitor what they omit – any mention of his personal friendship with the American president – as for what they contain.Saturday and again early Wednesday, Trump on Truth Social referred to his “good friend” Modi, the last article mentioning continuous discussions on the reduction of trade barriers. But the PM's responses highlighted the links of India -US, an indication, according to sources, that commercial talks will be “as business”, India sticking to its red lines – including a refusal to reduce import rights to agricultural and dairy products and an assertion of its sovereign right to decide on purchases of basic products, in particular crude oil.Although the government recognizes the crucial role of relations with the United States and the impact that prices of 50% will have on certain companies, it is also clear that any trade agreement must be in mutually beneficial terms. India wishes to build guarantees in the agreement for vulnerable groups such as small farmers. In addition, there will be no compromise on health problems (read GM foods) or cultural problems (such as animal feed food containing animal parts), have reiterated sources.The authorities have suggested that the government are working with caution given the unpredictability of talks with the Trump administration, where the president decides everything and secretaries – also volutin – are largely limited to the presentation of the playing state.Several sources have told you that negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement were on the right track until Trump hides with India requests to accept. Significant concessions had already been offered, including prices and commitments to buy more American products such as oil and gas, to respond to DC concerns concerning the “large” commercial surplus.The officials here also be wary of the pressure that Trump has exerted by boasting that he could restore peace between Russia and Ukraine. Having not succeeded, he looked for alternative targets like India to distract attention, sources said. With the increasingly insoluble European conflict, the risk that American policy living in an unpredictable manner will continue to hide.Trump's calculation was that India would end up queuing, like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and even the EU had done. But New Delhi was irritated by its repeated mediation claims of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan despite the categorical refutations of Modi. This hardened resistance to other concessions in sensitive areas.The government, however, has not abandoned the hope of winning an agreement by the fall, the Minister of Commerce recently mentioned NOV as a possible calendar. At the same time, he refrained from degenerating questions by retalling against the “secondary prices” of 25% imposed on Indian exports to the United States. Instead, India focuses on expanding market access elsewhere thanks to commercial pacts and stimulating exports of products such as seafood to Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/pm-modis-business-like-response-to-trumps-posts-indicates-india-will-stick-to-red-lines/articleshow/123819141.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos