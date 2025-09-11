Politics
The new United States Embassy in Ankara stuck in the legal limbo in the middle of the Turkish land dispute
Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm
The new sprawling complex of the United States Embassy in Ankara, operational since 2022, faces renewed legal uncertainty after the Supreme Turnished Court of Appeal canceled a lower court decision which had rejected legal action contesting the sale of land behind the project.
The decision of the High Court of Dindes, dominated by the far -right nationalists and the Islamists, reopens a case politically sensitive to the intersection of diplomacy, real estate law and the inheritance of the founder of modern turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk.
The dispute focuses on a plot of 36,999 square meters in Ukurambar, where the compound of the embassy is located. The complainants argued that the land had once been part of the Atatrk Orman Iftlii (Atatrk Forest Farm,, AO), a large agricultural and recreational area in Ankara which was founded personally by Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, in 1925, the AO was lateral in the Turkish State in 1937 through the testament of Atatrk, which specified that the field was to be used for public benefit, education and agriculture.
They said that instead of returning to the AO administration when the Gazi University no longer needed it, the land was transferred to Turkeys Housing Development Administration (TOK), which then sold it in the United States in 2014. According to the complainants, this was equivalent to a violation of the will of Atatrks and the public interest.
Tok rejected this argument, arguing that the package in question was not part of Ao Land but a standard recorded plot in Ukurambar. He underlined that the sale had followed established legal procedures, in particular the approval of the Prime Minister under a directive of 2012 at the time and of coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal put the status of the new complex of the United States Embassy in the legal limbo:
The agency has also noted that international law authorizes such transfers, citing the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which provides for host states to facilitate diplomatic premises for foreign governments. The sale was formalized by a protocol signed in July 2013 between Tok, the Turkish Foreign Affairs and American representatives, with the transfer of the completed act in April 2014.
The 9th civil court of the first instance of Ankara rejected the trial, reasoning that the United States, as another party to the contested contract, were not officially included in the case and that a court could not cancel a contract without the participation of all the parties. The Regional Court of Appeal of Ankara (4th civil chamber) confirmed this decision in 2021, finding no procedural or legal fault.
But in its decision of May 26, 2025, the 3rd civil chamber of the Supreme Court of Appeal concluded that the Court of Appeal had not provided a sufficiently reasoned judgment. Citing article 141 of the Turkish Constitution and article 359 of the Code of Civil Procedure, the High Court stressed that judicial decisions must clearly explain the factual conclusions and the legal reasons on which they rest.
He stressed that the reasoning of a court is not a formality but a constitutional requirement which guarantees transparency, prevents arbitrariness and allows a significant appeal exam.
The chamber referred to previous case law, including a precedent which judged that a reasoning of the courts had to demonstrate how the evidence and the legal principles were weighed. He noted that in this case, the Court of Appeal did not explain why it had rejected the arguments of the complainants, including the affirmations according to which the AO borders were ignored and that a previous order to obtain cards and documents showing these limits was abandoned without justification. Without appropriate reasoning, ruled that the High Court ruled, the parties or the Supreme Court of Appeal itself could assess the legality of the judgment.
For these reasons, the High Court canceled the decision to appeal and returned the file to the regional court of appeal of Ankara for review.
He has not yet discussed the substantial complaints of the complainants concerning the Atatrks, the AO borders or the legality of the sale, judging that such questions could only be examined after the Court of Appeal rendered a decision correctly motivated.
Meanwhile, the United States Embassy complex has already been completed on the disputed field. The compound of nine acres, designed by Ennead Architects and Turkish partner Emre Arolat and built by Bl Harbert International between 2017 and 2022, includes a building of eight -story chancellery, a garage of underground visitors and a landscaped quest.
The decision could have deep repercussions for Turkey and could raise problems at the bilateral level between Ankara and Washington. Given that the Turkish judiciary is entirely dominated by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and that the rule of law was effectively suspended, the government arming the judicial system, the decision of the high races could have been more motivated by political considerations than by substantial procedural arguments.
The court also prolonged the legal process by refraining from examining the case on its merits, leaving the door open for a more in -depth examination of substantive issues, even after the detailed lower courts, reasoned judge, addressed the declared procedural defects, which would follow the decision of the supreme courts.
Consequently, the decision guarantees that the debate is far from over, leaving the legal status of the embassy and, by extension, the symbolic foundation of one of the greatest diplomatic outposts in a limbo state. This grants a diplomatic and political lever effect to President Erdogan, who could potentially use the legal case as a negotiation tool with the American administration.
|
Sources
2/ https://nordicmonitor.com/2025/09/new-us-embassy-in-ankara-stuck-in-legal-limbo-amid-turkish-land-dispute/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xis Book Swahili Edition launched to fight poverty in Tanzania
- Strengthen our guarantees thanks to collaboration with American Caisi and the United Kingdom Aisi \ Anthropic
- Imran Khans' lawyers urge an investigation into the UN on “abuses” during detention
- When is Charlie Kirk's funeral? Everything we know – NBC Chicago
- PM Modi in Manipur: Impeccable choreography, silence on the first principles
- Jokowi was economical to speak after Budi Arie was struck by a reshuffle, saying that he would meet the volunteer projo chief in the near future
- WTT champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – Final Waiting tomorrow – Macao Sar Government Portal
- Bloomberg: 18,000 Epstein emails reveal secrets of conversations
- The size of 4.0 earthquake hit the southern Greek island of Jafdos
- Turkish pirates threaten the ministers after leakage of phone numbers
- Romanov Imber | On the death of Charlie Kirks
- Field Hockey vs Rhodes College on 13-9-2025-Box Score