Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

The new sprawling complex of the United States Embassy in Ankara, operational since 2022, faces renewed legal uncertainty after the Supreme Turnished Court of Appeal canceled a lower court decision which had rejected legal action contesting the sale of land behind the project.

The decision of the High Court of Dindes, dominated by the far -right nationalists and the Islamists, reopens a case politically sensitive to the intersection of diplomacy, real estate law and the inheritance of the founder of modern turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk.

The dispute focuses on a plot of 36,999 square meters in Ukurambar, where the compound of the embassy is located. The complainants argued that the land had once been part of the Atatrk Orman Iftlii (Atatrk Forest Farm,, AO), a large agricultural and recreational area in Ankara which was founded personally by Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, in 1925, the AO was lateral in the Turkish State in 1937 through the testament of Atatrk, which specified that the field was to be used for public benefit, education and agriculture.

They said that instead of returning to the AO administration when the Gazi University no longer needed it, the land was transferred to Turkeys Housing Development Administration (TOK), which then sold it in the United States in 2014. According to the complainants, this was equivalent to a violation of the will of Atatrks and the public interest.

Tok rejected this argument, arguing that the package in question was not part of Ao Land but a standard recorded plot in Ukurambar. He underlined that the sale had followed established legal procedures, in particular the approval of the Prime Minister under a directive of 2012 at the time and of coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal put the status of the new complex of the United States Embassy in the legal limbo:

The agency has also noted that international law authorizes such transfers, citing the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which provides for host states to facilitate diplomatic premises for foreign governments. The sale was formalized by a protocol signed in July 2013 between Tok, the Turkish Foreign Affairs and American representatives, with the transfer of the completed act in April 2014.

The 9th civil court of the first instance of Ankara rejected the trial, reasoning that the United States, as another party to the contested contract, were not officially included in the case and that a court could not cancel a contract without the participation of all the parties. The Regional Court of Appeal of Ankara (4th civil chamber) confirmed this decision in 2021, finding no procedural or legal fault.

But in its decision of May 26, 2025, the 3rd civil chamber of the Supreme Court of Appeal concluded that the Court of Appeal had not provided a sufficiently reasoned judgment. Citing article 141 of the Turkish Constitution and article 359 of the Code of Civil Procedure, the High Court stressed that judicial decisions must clearly explain the factual conclusions and the legal reasons on which they rest.

He stressed that the reasoning of a court is not a formality but a constitutional requirement which guarantees transparency, prevents arbitrariness and allows a significant appeal exam.

The chamber referred to previous case law, including a precedent which judged that a reasoning of the courts had to demonstrate how the evidence and the legal principles were weighed. He noted that in this case, the Court of Appeal did not explain why it had rejected the arguments of the complainants, including the affirmations according to which the AO borders were ignored and that a previous order to obtain cards and documents showing these limits was abandoned without justification. Without appropriate reasoning, ruled that the High Court ruled, the parties or the Supreme Court of Appeal itself could assess the legality of the judgment.

For these reasons, the High Court canceled the decision to appeal and returned the file to the regional court of appeal of Ankara for review.

He has not yet discussed the substantial complaints of the complainants concerning the Atatrks, the AO borders or the legality of the sale, judging that such questions could only be examined after the Court of Appeal rendered a decision correctly motivated.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy complex has already been completed on the disputed field. The compound of nine acres, designed by Ennead Architects and Turkish partner Emre Arolat and built by Bl Harbert International between 2017 and 2022, includes a building of eight -story chancellery, a garage of underground visitors and a landscaped quest.

The decision could have deep repercussions for Turkey and could raise problems at the bilateral level between Ankara and Washington. Given that the Turkish judiciary is entirely dominated by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and that the rule of law was effectively suspended, the government arming the judicial system, the decision of the high races could have been more motivated by political considerations than by substantial procedural arguments.

The court also prolonged the legal process by refraining from examining the case on its merits, leaving the door open for a more in -depth examination of substantive issues, even after the detailed lower courts, reasoned judge, addressed the declared procedural defects, which would follow the decision of the supreme courts.

Consequently, the decision guarantees that the debate is far from over, leaving the legal status of the embassy and, by extension, the symbolic foundation of one of the greatest diplomatic outposts in a limbo state. This grants a diplomatic and political lever effect to President Erdogan, who could potentially use the legal case as a negotiation tool with the American administration.