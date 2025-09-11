Trump reacts on social networks after Charlie Kirk is killed and killed – NBC Chicago





The right -wing activist from Chicago, Charlie Kirk, died after being killed during the presentation of Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Président Trump confirmed on social networks.

In a message on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said Kirk “died” after the shooting at a USA Turning Point event at the Utah school.

“The big, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” wrote Trump. “No one understood or had better the hearts of young people in America than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies go to his beautiful wife Erika, and to the family. Charlie, we love you!”

The position occurred about an hour after Trump called for prayers for Kirk after being killed during his presentation at the University of Utah Valley.

Turning Point USA, the Kirk conservative militant group founded, confirmed that Kirk was shot dead and has been hospitalized, but did not confirm his death.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A big guy from top to bottom. May God bless him!” Trump said in an article on social networks on Truth Social.

A spokesman for Utah Valley University said Kirk was about 20 minutes after a presentation when shots were fired in a neighboring building.

Turning Point USA, the Kirk conservative militant group founded, confirmed that Kirk was shot down and was in the hospital, but no condition was provided.

“This is a situation in progress. We can confirm that Charlie Kirk has been shot. He is in the hospital and we pray for him,” the group said in a statement.

An alert from the school noted that “only one blow was fired on campus to a guest speaker”.

“Police are investigating now, in detention,” said the alert.

However, a school spokesperson later said that a suspect was not in detention.

The school was finally closed and the lessons canceled “until further notice”, because the students were invited to leave the premises “immediately”.

“We have just seen, we heard a big shot,” Justin Hickens told NBC News. “I saw a bunch of blood coming out of Charlie. I saw his body … A little everyone fell on the ground. And fortunately, there were no other sprayed bullets in the crowd, because no one was really able to go anywhere. It was like a big one, you know, an open pavilion, an amphitheater, an outing place.

Utah Spencer Cox governor said “officials will be held fully responsible”.

“I am informed by the police following the violence directed against Charlie Kirk during his visit to the University of Utah Valley today,” wrote Cox on X. “We will continue to share updates. The managers will be held entirely responsible. Violence has no place in our public life. The Americans of each political persuasion must develop to condemn this law. affected. “

I am informed by the police following the violence directed against Charlie Kirk during his visit to the University of Utah Valley today. We will continue to share updates.

Officials will be held fully responsible. Violence has no place in our public life.

Americans

– Governor Cox (@govcox) September 10, 2025

Kirk, originally from the suburbs of Chicago and supporter of President Donald Trump, is the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, a group of conservative activists who promoted his appearance at university for a so-called “The American Comeback Tour”. He graduated from Wheeling High School and previously attended the Harper College.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/president-trump-asks-for-prayers-after-conservative-activist-charlie-kirk-shot/3822335/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos