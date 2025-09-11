Politics
Trump, Modi agrees to speak in order to resolve the dead end of trade
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have undertaken to speak and resume commercial negotiations, reporting a possible thaw after weeks of fighting Russian prices and purchases.
I am happy to announce that India and the United States of America are negotiations pursued to combat trade barriers between our two nations, Trump wrote on social networks on Tuesday. I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!, He added.
Modi replied shortly after with ajobOn X, saying that he was eager to speak with Trump and that the United States and India are close friends and natural partners.
I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership, Modi said. Our teams work to conclude these discussions as soon as possible.
While Tensions Ratchet Down, a team of Indian commercial negotiators discuss the plans to go to Washington in the coming days, perhaps next week to resume commercial negotiations, a person familiar with the case said, asking not to be identified as the details are not public.
Later in the day, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said at an event that India was in active dialogue towards a trade agreement with the United States
In order to agree with a trade agreement, New Delhi wants the United States to approach the reciprocal rate of 25% on Indian exports to America and the additional 25% levy imposed as a penalty for the purchase of Russian oil, the person said.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not immediately respond to an e-mail requesting more information.
Trumps comments offering a positive assessment of relations between Washington and New Delhi come as the American president is pressure on European Union leaders to join him to increase rates on India and China to punish countries for Russian energy purchases.
Trump told EU officials at a meeting earlier on Tuesday that it is prepared to join them if they impose new radical prices in India and China in order to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to join talks of ceasefire with Ukraine, according to people familiar with discussions. The United States is ready to reflect the prices imposed by Europe in one or the other country, said one of the people.
This decision threatens to further complicate efforts to resolve Trumps' trade disputes with India, exacerbated last month by the United States, doubling the rate rate on many goods in the country 50% compared to Indian Russian oil purchases.
Trump seemed to soften his rhetoric on India last week, saying that there was nothing to fear in the links between the two countries. New Delhi officials said at the time that they had seen the comments withcautionAnd would wait for more signals from the White House.
Sonal Varma, Nomura Holdings Economist Inc., said the comments of the two leaders represent positive signals and increase the chances of drop in prices by 50% in the coming months.
However, prevails over the desire to impose new radical prices on India and China for the purchase of Russian oil suggests that the United States wants the EU to launch the next step on pressures linked to Russia. The EU and India are currently negotiating a free trade agreement, which should be examined in any decision concerning additional prices, she said.
China and Russia
While India was one of the first countries to open talks with Trump on trade, the imposition of high surveys on their exports shocked New Delhi officials. US officials have expressed their frustration with regard to India direct debits on imports and other non -tariff obstacles.
Trump struck India with a rate of 25% before doubled this to contact New Delhis continues to buy Russian energy. India has assaulted pricing hikes and insisted that it will continue to buy Russian oil as long as it is financially viable. India was the largest Russian sea gross buyer because barrels at reduced prices have helped the third consumer of oil in the world to keep their import bill in check.
Trump's positive signals and Modi intervene a week after the travel of Indian leaders in China, where he had interviews with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The American president had criticized the meeting at the time and said that India was lost against China.
The United States is the largest export market by wide value of it is higher than all shipments to combined BRICE countries, said Trinh Nguyen, main economist at Natixis. As such, the United States and India are natural business partners offered to additional comparative advantages. Modi and Trump both have good reasons to repair the links.
