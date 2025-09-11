A third term of Trump? The Barrett and Sotomayor judges are skeptical





President Donald Trump previously referred to “methods” to obtain a third presidential term, despite an apparent limit to two terms under the Constitution.

The Trump organization sells hats “Trump 2028” while the president continues to push the idea of ​​presenting himself to an unconstitutional mandate.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in presenting himself to a third term, even by recognizing that there could be legal obstacles. Now, two judges of the Supreme Court say that a presidential race for Trump 2028 is probably prohibited by the Constitution.

Judges Amy Creey Barrett and Sonia Sotomayor answered questions during separate events this week on the 22nd amendment to the Constitution.

The amendment stipulates that no one “will be elected to the president's office more than twice”. Although this language seemed to indicate that Trump could not lead the White House a third time, it would finally be up to the Supreme Court to decide.

When asked if the amendment is “cut and dry” when it comes to limiting a candidate to two presidential races, Trump-ApoPointté Barrett told Bret Bret News on September 8, “is what the amendment says.”

SOTOMAYOR, used by Obama, said that the public could not know the answer until someone calls into question the limit of presidential terms, but that the Constitution imposes a limit.

“It is not settled because we have no lawsuit on this issue, but it is in the Constitution, and we must understand that there is nothing … A greater law in the United States than the Constitution,” said Sotomayor in the opinion of September 9.

The judges did not comment on the potential work solutions that were launched for Trump to have a third term, as to run as a vice-presidential candidate to an ally like the current president of Vice JD Vance, then that Vance resigns so that Trump can return to the Oval Office Office.

Trump said in an NBC interview in March that there are “methods” to ensure that a third presidential term for him occurs. However, in an interview in May on “Meet the Press” by NBC, he said that he did not believe that he could do it.

“This is something that, to my knowledge, you are not allowed to do,” said Trump. “I do not know if it is constitutional that they do not allow you to do it or anything else.”

The Trump organization sells “Trump 2028” hats. As of September 10, they were available for $ 50 per part. The son of Trump's middle, Eric, even put on a hat as part of the sales thrust.

Contribution: Sudiksha Kochi and Joey Garrison, USA Today

