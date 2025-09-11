Menkeu Purbaya compares the economic conditions of the Sby-Prabowo era





Purbaya said that economic conditions at the time of Prabowo could be worse than the management of Sby and Jokowi due to errors in taking tax and monetary policies.

Minister of Finance Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa. Validnewsid / Cahyo Peksi

Jakarta – The Minister of Finance Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said that the economic state of the era of President Prabowo Suubianto could be less than two previous presidents, namely Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Joko Widodo, if the government took the bad fiscal and monetary policy. According to Purbaya, this condition was seen at the start of the management of Prabowo due to the late government spending budget, causing the lack of turnover of money in the community. “The era of Pak Prabowo can also be the same, it is now still new, if the government is still slow to shop and strangle the economy as well as the other side and the comments are also the same, it will be worse as the two previous ages (because) two machines (fiscal and monetary) are died,” said Purbaya on Wednesday (10/9). Consequently, Purbaya said that his objective of finance minister in the future was to revive both monetary and budgetary policies. The first step which will be carried out is to move the state treasure of 200 Billions of RP in BI, to be stored in a government account in the bank to be distributed to the private sector or by credit. “I reported to the president” Sir, I will put money in the economy “, how much? I now have 425 billions of cash in cash, tomorrow I put 200 billions of rupees,” he added. Reveal the previous economic conditions

For the record, the Indonesian economy has reached an average growth of 6% in the era of SBY leadership, but tends to decrease in around 5% after changing Jokowi leadership. Details, growth rates above 6%were reached in 2007 (6.34%), 2008 (6.01%), 2010 (6.22%), 2011 (6.17%) and 2012 (6.03%). Meanwhile, in Jokowi leadership, the highest economic growth occurred in 2022, which only reached only 5.31%. Having participated in the contribution linked to the tax field in the era of the Directorate of the two Presidents, the Minister of Finance Purbaya revealed the details of the economic conditions which occurred. According to him, the growth of money in the Sby era was quite high followed by credit growth which also increased. “The growth of his money in time of Pak Sby has increased by more than 17%, due to the sufficient way of money in the system, how much credit has increased? 22%, so during the time of Pak Sby, even if it did not build a total infrastructure, the living sector living lived in the economy,” said Purbaya. According to him, different conditions occurred at the time of Jokowi, where the speed of money really decreased at the level of 7%, even going to 0% approaching the period of crisis. This, one of which is motivated by the Treasury of the State which is diverted for the development of infrastructure is quite massive. While similarly, the budgetary policy of 90% of the economy managed by domestic demand tends to be slow. “2020 I was asked for help (Jokowi) I was surprised because our economic engine was soft, only the government worked while the 90% (domestic demand) stopped or were slowed down,” added Purbaya. Consequently, Purbaya said he tried to rekindle the economy by referring to the basic principles of the monetary, where state finances are encouraged to circulate in banks to be used by the private sector and to circulate towards the real sector.

