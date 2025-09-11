The American Minister of Energy Meeting, announces new LNG agreements

The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar (R) meets the American Energy Secretary Chris Wright (L) as part of the Gastech 2025 forum in Milan, Italy on September 10, 2025. (Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources / Handout / AA Photo)

TRkiyes' Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alpslan Bayraktar, met the US Energy Secretary on Wednesday, Chris Wright, Milan at the Gastech 2025 Forum, where he highlighted the expansion of cooperation with Washington and announced a series of new natural gas supply agreements.

Bayraktar said it was his first meeting with Wright, who took office earlier this year, and underlined discussions on oil and gas exploration, LNG trade, nuclear energy and critical minerals.

He said he thought that Trkiye-US's energy relationships would strengthen on the basis of a shared vision and mutual trust in accordance with the objectives set by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

New agreements strengthen the LNG supply portfolio

Bayraktar has announced supply contracts between the Energy Company of the Trkiyes Botas State and international partners. Botas has signed an agreement with Norways Equinor for 1.5 billion cubic meters of LNG over three years. He said the agreement would strengthen predictability in the Trkiyes LNG portfolio and support the policy of diversification and energy security in countries.

Another agreement was concluded with Japan Jeera, one of the large energy companies, covering 600 million cubic meters of LNG. Bayraktar said the agreement would also open the way to assessing regional commercial opportunities.

Broader discussions with global energy companies

In a separate press release, the ministry said that Bayraktar also had talks with the leaders of Italys Edison, Conocophillips and Chevron.

The declaration recalled that Bota had concluded LNG agreements with BP, Eni and Shell one day earlier, totaling 8.7 billion cubic meters.

With the five additional agreements signed this week, Trkiye has now engaged at around 15 billion cubic meters of gas supply for 2026 to 2028.

The ministry added that LNG shipments in the context of new contracts should start during the winter months.