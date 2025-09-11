



Republican senators increase their requests for President Donald Trump to put new sanctions to Russia, as the White House reported an opening to a second phase of sanctions against Moscow.

I think Russia is playing, they really play us like a piano right now, Caroline de Nord Tillis said on Wednesday.

He had everything he wanted; He had access to the president, he obtained a reception of the red carpet, three weeks later, he obtained a reception of Xi Jinping red carpet and spending time with Kim Jong Un, said Tillis about the Russian president Vladimir Putin, adding that the objective of Poutines is to strive.

The comments of Tillis, the co -president of the Senate Obsto observer Group, intervene after the NATO fighter planes shot down several Russian drones which violated Polish airspace during an attack on neighboring Ukraine on Wednesday. While a push of previous sanctions by the Southern Carolina senator, Lindsey Graham, had apparently blocked in the middle of a lack of interest in the White House, a growing choir of the party pushes that the president takes a strong position in the middle of the current war of Russia in Ukraine.

I mean, at some point, we must recognize that this guy plots to reverse Western democracy. And I know that you do it, it is undermined the United States of America, then return to Moscow and order aerial assault that has been the most extensive since the start of the war, said Tillis. He is not someone who wants peace. He wants to launch and kill and violate and murder more Ukrainians and he managed to stop.

Republican leadership of the Senate, argued the senator, should allow the Chamber to vote on the Package of Grahams sanctions, which was written with the Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and has a large bipartite support. This would allow the president to receive up to a rate of 500% on imports from countries which buy Russian uranium, gas and oil, and have not contributed to the war effort of the Ukraines.

On Wednesday, Trump delivered a missive wave on social networks after the foray into Poland, writing on Truth Social: what violated airspace in Poland with drones? Here we go!

Subsequently, Graham addressed Trump directly in an article on X, writing that he agreed with the post of presidents and saying: Mr. President, the Congress is with you. We are ready to adopt legislation authorizing the bone crushing new sanctions and prices that can be deployed at your discretion. Our goal is to allow you to allow you to deal with this threat of assembly.

A White House official said later to CNN that the White House works with the Congress to ensure that bills have advanced the presidents' foreign policy and authorities. The Constitution constitutes the president with the power to lead a diplomacy with foreign nations. Any set of sanctions must offer total flexibility to the president to continue to pursue the desired foreign policy.

Previously, the head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, said that leadership awaited the green light from the White House, while the administration hired Russia diplomatically.

When he was asked if the strikes of day overnight could propel him to vote on the bill without first obtaining the head sign of the White House he said on several occasions that he needed, Thune declared that his intensified interest in moving to the bill on sanctions.

I know there were technical problems that they worked with the White House to solve. My team was that Lindseys people were involved in all of these conversations, he said. There are a lot of discussions, I would say, now we have to move so well.

Pressed directly if he put the package on the ground, Thune replied: see well. I need to have some conversations before it happens. But our members are very interested, and you know, it was a provocative act, which is clearly, you know, an attempt to test the United States and our NATO allies.

One of these members is the Northern Dakota senator, Kevin Cramer, who said hed liked to see [the Russia sanctions package] Come next week, but I would have liked to see it appear last month.

The message I receive from Russia is not interested. And I think it's time for us to have our whole lever effect, he said.

The main republicans of the armed service committees of the Chamber and the Senate also urged the administration to take a firmer line on Russian sanctions. I had the impression that there was with the Vladimir Poutines Games, and he is ready to do something, said the representative of Alabama, Mike Rogers, president of the house panel on Tuesday.

Trump, Senator Joni Ernst said: wants to make sure that he gives all the peace opportunities to resolve this war, but she warned, Putin is playing it right now, and I think the president understands it.

We must make sure that we use the tools of our toolbox to help President Trump negotiate peace on behalf of Ukraine. So let's go ahead with the sanctions bill, she continued.

But a certain number of legislators have defended the hesitation of the presidents to evolve more severe sanctions.

Oklahoma, Senator James Lankford, argued that the United States should be certain Europe will support the United States policy in this area.

The president wins by trying to use the prices now to be able to provide a lever effect. The next piece on this subject, if this does not work, is the piece of sanctions which obviously has a dramatic effect on our economy and our other economies of the nations, he said. You must therefore be wise to be able to do it. I think it is wise to be able to work as many options as possible before reaching this point.

Lankford, however, acknowledged that US officials must ensure that they repel Russian attack.

I don't think it's accidental, that [Putins] Probe NATO at this stage to be able to understand how far it can go. We must continue to be able to repel his assault on this subject, because he does not want to end the war. He wants war, he said.

Senator John Curtis said that the president was in a difficult situation as a negotiator, arguing that if it was easy, President Biden would have done so.

It is difficult, and I do not want to go beyond the strategy he does, only to recognize that we all want him to succeed, said the republican of Utah.

The president, said Tillis, is not naive in his negotiations with the Kremlin, but really tries to prevent a confrontation that endangers American men and women. However, he said, that's enough.

The president is A is a clever negotiator, but on his face, it seems that this negotiation was losing, said the Republican.

