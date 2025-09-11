Politics
Purbaya revealed because of the monetary crisis of 1997-1998, from the era of the Sby & Jokowi era
Thursday September 11, 2025 – 06:30 WIB
Jakarta, alive The Minister of Finance, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, revealed a number of factors which, according to him, were the cause of the monetary crisis in Indonesia in the middle of 1997-1998. This was declared by Purbaya at a working meeting with the XI Commission of the House of Representatives, linked to the introduction to the work plan and the budget (RKA) in 2026.
He declared, the crisis initially started with several countries of the Asian region, until then, the term of the duration of the Asian financial crisis of 1997. Although previously struck Thailand in Korea, but at the end of Indonesia, also felt the negative effects which were sufficient to strike the national economy at the time.
In order to explore this problem, Purbaya said an analysis at that time by referring to the experience of the crisis in the United States (United States) in 1930, which was also analyzed by various winning economies.
“In the monetary book, there was a winner of the Nobel Prize winner who said that when their crisis was debated, the debate of flowers was zero, but why was it still a crisis? Apparently, even if the economy was strangled,” said Purbaya in a working meeting with the Maison des representatives Commission XI, Wednesday, 1025.
He said that the state of the American economy at the time was still unable to move, because the circulation of primary money (basic money) was actually low. Until then, similar conditions and stages of policy also experienced by Indonesia during the period 1997-1998. At that time, interest rates in Indonesia had also been increased to reduce the exchange of the exchange rate, but the circulation of primary money was even reproduced to cause significant inflationary pressure.
“Thus, in 1997, we made a fatal mistake. At that time, the Indonesia bank aroused interests at 60% more to maintain the Rupiah. They all thought that we had made a tight money policy, but if there was a high interest, there was a loan,” he said.
In addition, at that time, the government was recognized by Purbaya actually printed money so that its growth was 100% and has made a chaotic policy. This is what he said was the beginning of the destruction of the Indonesian economy in 1998. In fact, Purbaya said that at that time, Indonesia was funding without knowing its own economic destruction.
“If we give birth to a chaotic policy, what comes out is the demons of politics. A high interest destroys the real sector. A lot of money, used to attack the exchange rate of our rupe. If unconsciously at that time, we finance our own economic destruction,” said Purbaya.
However, Purbaya stressed that the chaos that occurred was not caused by the negligence of Indonesian economists at the time. But because at that time, Indonesia had never been confronted with conditions as happened in the United States in the 1930s.
“So, at that time, we did not know what the conditions looked like, and I concluded our mistakes there,” he said.
Until finally, improving the national economy slowly started to be launched since the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), and continued by the government of the Joko Widodo period (Jokowi).
“Until ultimately, SBY can increase growth (economy) up to 6%, growth continued to be replaced by Mr. Jokowi and (the national economy) growth slightly less than 5% on average,” he said.
