The United Kingdom could soon join Erasmus +

September 2025

The United Kingdom has taken concrete measures to join the Erasmus + Student Mobility of European Unions.

A call for tenders from the Ministry of Education (DFE) announced in August Guests Offers for an 18 -month contract Takes up to 24 million to administer the program, marking the clearest indication, but that the government is preparing to enter the EUS flagship exchange program.

The government lays the foundations

The DEFE declaration followed by the commitments made at the top of the United Kingdom in May 2025, where the Keir Starmers Labor Government agreed to work on the association with Erasmus +.

The British Minister of European Relations, Nick Thomas-Symonds Financial time that the United Kingdom was open to re-engagement with the program. The contract would start in July 2026 and ended until the end of the current Erasmus + cycle in 2027.

Participation remains subject to financial negotiations, because London insisted that it will only return under financial conditions considerably improved compared to those rejected during Brexit talks.

Before Brexit, the United Kingdom contributed to Erasmus +, with more European students coming in Great Britain than British students who study abroad. In 2021, the Minister of Universities at the time, Michelle Donelan, estimated that the imbalance could cost around 2 billion in a seven -year cycle.

This calculation, combined with political resistance, has led the conservative government of Boris Johnsons to withdraw from the program in 2020.

Cost and hedge visa

Although enthusiasm for rejoicing increases, unresolved problems remain. Erasmus + is back, which means that its last years are more expensive. Negotiators must decide how much the United Kingdom would pay to participate in the remaining period until 2027.

Visas are another bonding point. Erasmus + depends on students who move freely through borders, but post-Brexit rules require separate visa applications.

Universities have urged the government to negotiate simplified processes for students in exchange.

Despite the obstacles, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, praised the progress during a visit to London in May, saying that she was so happy that young people would again benefit from Erasmus +.

The EU trade commissioner, Maro Efovi, qualified the symbolic value of potential Uks, describing it as a signal that the United Kingdom and the EU remain friends and neighbors despite the past divisions.

Impact on the Turing scheme

The United Kingdom has created the Turing diagram In 2021, as a national alternative to Erasmus +, financing of investments abroad but limited to the external mobility of Great Britain. Unlike Erasmus +, he did not offer any reciprocal support to students who enter the United Kingdom.

The Labor Government has extended Turing for the 202526 academic year with a budget of 78 million reduced, almost a third less than the previous year. The ministers have promised that the program will continue alongside any Erasmus +school year, but questions remain on how the two diagrams would coexist.

Universities have recognized the role of urings in the expansion of internships beyond Europe, but said that it did not have the scale and reputation of Erasmus +. According to Jamie Arrowsmith, director of UK International universities, Erasmus offers a wide range of opportunities for learners and staff in the education, training, young and sport sectors.

Who will execute the program?

Another question is which body would manage Erasmus + in the United Kingdom if it was joining.

Before Brexit, the British council held the role of the national agency. This changed in 2021 when the conservative government awarded the Turing administration to the Capita outsourcing company, a decision that aroused criticism.

The DFE opinion pointed out that any new purchase would be open to small and medium -sized enterprises, voluntary groups and consortia. An initiate of the British council said University world news That the organization is interested in returning as a national agency, although it is not clear if the government will again opt for a private entrepreneur.

(Image Gracious from Nikolay Georgiev via Pixabay)

Intermediate support and sector

The push to join Erasmus + has a large political and institutional support.

Anne Corbett, senior partner at LSE Consulting, said it was unlikely that the government is preparing a supply exercise without a development project already in development. She noted that the United Kingdom had also joined Horizon Europe in the middle of its budgetary cycle.

Thomas Jrgensen, Director of Coordination of Politicians at the European University Association, qualified the association, certainly good news, stressing that even participation in an advanced stadium would create lasting collaborations in the next decade.

Public opinion also leans towards closer cooperation. A Yougov investigation The commanded by the Travel Association (ABTA) noted that 76% of the British support a mobility agreement for young people with the EU, including 61% of those who voted to leave in 2016.

Mobility chart, travel authorization

The UKS movement to join Erasmus + comes while the EU deploys new border systems. In October 2025, the block will launch the entry / exit system, which will follow when the visitors not of the EU enter and leave.

A year later, the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) will force visitors to countries like the United Kingdom to apply online before traveling.

For students on Erasmus exchanges, these steps can add documents. However, a mobility agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU could facilitate the process, especially for people on organized studies or training courses.

Seasonal workers could also benefit from it. Travel groups have said that far fewer British young people have worked abroad from Brexit, leaving gaps in the tourism industry. A new mobility agreement could bring these opportunities back, even if the border verifications become stricter under Etias.

Build bridges via Erasmus +

The UKS move to join Erasmus +is much more than the restoration of a study program abroad. It shows a change in the way Great Britain works with its neighbors, young people and universities.

Erasmus + helped students study, work and share cultures across Europe, and join again could bring the chances that were lost after Brexit. For students, schools and employers, it means stronger links, new skills and easier trips.

The following steps depend on the talks on the cost, the visas and how it corresponds to the UKS Turing diagram, but the management is clear. The debate on Erasmus + concerns the way in which the United Kingdom wants to connect with Europe in the years to come.