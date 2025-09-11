



Washington (AP) in a week after the election of Donald Trump, Senator Lindsey Graham advised the elected president to quickly send a message to the White House Cartels.

“Sauté something,” Graham told Trump.

The cheeky military strike on an alleged drug boat of drugs carrying 11 people from Venezuela this month is exactly what the South Carolina senator had in mind.

But he favored new divisions within the Republican Party about Trump's campaign promise to keep the United States away from foreign tangles and the reality of a commander-in-chief whose first American program adopts a more difficult military position.

And this raises questions struck on the extent to which Trump intends to handle his presidential power on the American army without a solid control over the executive power of the congress.

Watch: Trump says that the boat near Venezuela targeted by us had huge amounts of drugs

Already, Trump has dropped bombs of 30,000 pounds (13,600 kilograms) on Iranian nuclear sites without any new authorization from Capitol Hill. He deployed the army in Los Angeles for the objections of the Democratic Governor of California and also wishes the National Guard in other cities. Trump’s allies put pressure on the senators to confirm Pete Hegseth as a defense secretary despite objections to his past behavior and his skepticism from “warlike culture” to the Pentagon. And last week, Trump renamed the Ministry of Defense as Ministry of War.

“I don't care whether it is a republican president or a democratic president,” said Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, formerly a Trump Rival for the White House. “We can't just want to kill people without having a kind of process.”

“We are just going to explode ships? It is not just who we are,” said Paul.

“ Killing cartel members ''

The Trump administration, and the president himself, said that the deadly strike on the Venezuela ship was intended to clearly indicate that the United States would not tolerate the drugs sent to this country. They said that people killed on the boat in the Caribbean included members of the Gang Tren in Aragua, who operates Venezuela, although the details were rare.

“The death of the members of the cartel who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and the best use of our soldiers,” published Vice-President JD Vance on social networks.

When an eminent commentator suggested that killing civilians without regular procedure would be a war crime, Vance replied that he did not care “what you call”.

Paul, the senator, answered Vance with his own questions.

“Did he already read to kill a mocking bird?” Paul wrote. “Was it what could happen if the accused was immediately executed without trial or representation ??

“What a contemptible and thoughtless feeling is to glorify someone to kill someone without trial.”

A bipartite briefing on the question of the best national security staff in the Senate was suddenly canceled last week. And Tuesday's reprogrammed session left many unanswered questions.

“There is a legal means to do this”

The Trump administration did not explain its authority for the strike and would not provide a legal opinion, according to a person familiar with the briefing which insisted on anonymity because it was closed.

“Where's the legality here?” said senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., A former combat pilot and naval astronaut.

“I understand the need for us from being able to prevent drug traffickers from being able to issue drugs in the United States,” he said. “There is a legal means to do so.”

But Kelly said he was worried about the military officers involved in the mission. “In what situation do we have, the White House, did she just put?” He said. “I don't know if it was legal or not.”

What Venezuela had to say

After Trump announced the strike, Venezuelan state television showed that Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores walking in the streets of her childhood neighborhood. A television presenter said Maduro “was bathed in patriotic love” while he was interacting with supporters.

Read more: Maduro promises to defend the sovereignty of Venezuelas as the tensions with us degenerate

Maduro did not immediately approach the strike, but accused the United States “came for the wealth of Venezuela”, including the largest oil reserves in the world.

Trump's national security vision and the power to promulgate it

The Republicans have changed their national security priorities since Trump's first mandate distant the GOP from his traditional mooring as a party with a muscle approach to face adversaries and help allies abroad.

The first approach of Trump of America initially launched a new era of American neo-isolation more aligned with the Paul Libertaire than traditional defense hawks like Graham.

But during his second term, Trump did not test his vision of national security but his power to promulgate it.

Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, the republican president of the senatorial foreign relations committee, said that it was “extremely confident” that the target of the bomb attack was “a group of narco-terrorists”.

“I cannot tell you how many lives have been saved by the President of the United States when he reached the trigger on this subject,” said Risch on Tuesday. “There were tons of drugs that have been cut with this that would have been found here in the United States.”

Make a gesture to the Supreme Court building opposite the Capitol, the GOP senator, Josh Hawley of Missouri

“My intestine is that it is part of the commander of the chief president of the powers,” said Hawley.

Briefing for legislators

But Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the best democrat of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called on legislators to receive a complete briefing from the Trump administration, including the legal justification for the military strike.

If the president has exceeded his authority, the Senate must consider all the available remedies, including the limitation of the use of funds for other unauthorized military operations, he said. “We cannot risk the lives of American soldiers on the basis of secret orders and questionable legal theories,” said Reed.

Graham, a former defender general of the judge, or Jag, an officer in the navy, recalled his advice while Trump was preparing to return to the White House.

“Whether it's a laboratory, I don't care if it is in Mexico, I don't care where it is,” recalls Graham. “I said,” Look for a target that changes the game. “”

When asked if the strike on the Venezuelan boat was, Graham said: “Works for me.” ___ The writers of the associated press Joey Cappelletti, Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trumps-strike-on-alleged-venezuelan-drug-boat-raises-questions-about-his-use-of-military-power

