House legislators to make an official visit to China for the first time since 2019

Washington A bipartite group of chamber legislators will make an official trip to China later this month, legislators said in NBC News on Tuesday, the first official visit of this type by room members since 2019.

The trip arrives at a time of political and economic tensions loaded between Washington and Beijing, and weeks after the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea met on Tiananmen square and observed a massive military parade.

The delegation of the US Congress or the Code in China, which has not been reported before, is organized by the representative Adam Smith of Washington, former president of the Chamber Armed Services Committee and current current Panel Democrat. Smith confirmed the trip to NBC News on Tuesday afternoon.

A second legislator confirmed that they also attended the code. Smith said the Democratic and Republican members of the Chamber's Armed Services Committee would participate, but that President Mike Rogers, R-Ala., Would not be part of the delegation.

I think it's quite important. He is part of wanting to try to open a dialogue between the United States and China. And I personally think that it is important that you do this, said Smith in an interview right next to the house.

The simple fact of speaking with China does not approve everything they do. It's like China is a large powerful country. We are a large powerful country. I think we have to talk about it, he continued. There is therefore no meaning at the time. I think it should happen more often, on a frequent basis.

When asked if the legislators would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Smith replied: asked. We don't know yet.

Some high -level talks in American China are already performing. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, by video teleconference in their first known conversation, according to two American officials familiar with the call. On Wednesday, the Pentagon confirmed that the telephone call had occurred, saying that it “had exchanged views in a frank and constructive manner” and accepted more talks.

“Secretary Hegseth has clearly said the United States is not looking for conflict with China and does not continue to change the regime or RPC strangulation,” said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. “At the same time, however, he relayed again that the United States had vital interests in Asia-Pacific, priority theater and will resolutely protect these interests.”

The details of the legislators' visit are closely held, and even the upper members of the committee was unaware that this happened. A Rogers spokesman did not answer questions about the trip.

Smith refused to provide the names of the legislators who will assist or the exact travel dates. However, the house will be on a recreation the week of September 22 for the Rosh Hashanah holidays.

The Code will also include a stop in Cambodia, said Smith, but Taiwan will not be on the route.

The visit comes as the Trump and Beijing administration continue to negotiate a trade agreement. Trump has imposed important rates on China and other business partners, but he extended the deadline of November 10 for these prices to come into play, in order to give the two parties more time to conclude an agreement.

“My important message is, you know, we must have a dialogue and a communication,” said Smith. “I am deeply worried that, yes, China is a major power to which we seem to speak less and less. We must find a way to solve our differences and cannot do it by not talking to us.”

In 2023, the majority leader of the time, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., led a bipartite delegation of senators in China, where they met Xi and discussed questions such as trade, economic competition and fentanyl, according to Schumer.

But the legislators of the house had not visited China since March 2019, when the representatives Rick Larsen, D-Wash., And Darin Lahood, R-ill. Then, the co-chairs of the American-Chinese working group led a bipartite group in Beijing. Unlike an official code funded by the government, this trip to 2019 was sponsored by the National Committee for Relations with American China.

The Covide-19 pandemic struck a year later and the official trip of the house has since concentrated on Taiwan, Japan and other American allies.

In 2022, the lecturer of the time, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Made an unexpected visit to Taiwan during a code of code in Asia, angry with the military exercises of living shooting and expanding military exercises around the autonomous island that China claims.

A year later, then the speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Led a house delegation to Taiwan and met Tsai-Wen, president of the time, just like the pelosis group.

And in 2024, the president of the eccentric affairs of the time, Mike McCaul, R-Texas, led a delegation of the house to meet the new president of Taiwans, Lai Ching-te, promising that more weapons were on the way.