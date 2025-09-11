



LONDON The Turkish Defense Company Aselsan has developed a new model of its defense system with close -up to Korkut, designed to counter first -person view (FPV) and drones attached with 25 millimeter intelligent ammunition, said the director general of the company in Anadolu. Ahmet Akyol, assistant to the International Defense and Security Equipment (DSEI) 2025 in London, said that ASELSAN presented more than 100 products as a participant since 1999. “We have unveiled the 100/25 Korkut for the first time in its complete form on the world scene while FPV drones, attached and other tensions in the region. We have built the already existing Korkut 100/35 to neutralize them, but smaller and faster drones require a more capable solution, which is doing drones and more, more Sastin drones said. Target powered by AI Akyol said that Korkut 100/25 has a fire control system powered by artificial intelligence at the base, alongside 25 mm intelligent ammunition. “It is a system that can break in hundreds of parts in the air and can know where the parts will land and explode using a location laser and follow-up radar,” he said. “After having determined his position, he pulls and creates a cloud in front of him to destroy the target, either from a mobile or rubber vehicle.” Global partnerships The Managing Director said that the cabinet was signaling agreements with international stakeholders. “Most of them are displayed products that change the situation on the field,” he noted. “We have opened our doors to new negotiations and collaborations as a trade, which, in our view, will be beneficial both for our business and for the Turkish defense industry,” he said. Contribution of the steel dome Akyol said that ASELSAN continues to support the Türkiye multilayer air defense air defense system after delivering 47 components during a ceremony on August 27 assisted by President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. “We aim to add new capacities to our steel dome,” he noted, adding that the Korkut system has attracted global attention as drone threats increased. He said that if the 35mm ammunition used in anterior Korkut systems has alternatives, the new 25 mm version is unique, equipped with advanced radars, optical systems and laser telemeters – all developed by Aselsan. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/turkiye/turkiye-s-aselsan-unveils-new-korkut-air-defense-system-with-smart-munitions/3683960

