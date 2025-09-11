Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday, September 10, 2025), discussed with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, the free trade agreement proposed between India and the European Union (EU) and thanked it for this support.

In a telephone conversation, Prime Minister Modi also discussed with Ms. Meloni Ways to end the conflict in Ukraine as well as the implementation of the East Indian Eastern corridor (Imeec).

Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We have reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen the India-Ital strategic partnership and a shared interest in putting an early end to the conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi on X. said.

A thanked Prime Minister Meloni for the proactive support of Italy for having concluded an Indian-EU MUSTically beneficial trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEC initiative, he said.

India and the EU plan to strengthen the free trade agreement (ALE) proposed by the end of this year. The two parties hold the 13th round of negotiations in New Delhi this week.

India and the EU relaunched negotiations for the free trade agreement (ALE) in June 2022 after a gap of more than eight years.

Indian reading said that the two leaders had positively examined and evaluated developments in bilateral strategic partnership in all sectors such as investment, defense, security, space, science and technology, education, links and counter-terrorism.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the partnership, in accordance with the joint strategic action plan -2025-29, he said.

They have also exchanged views of regional and global issues of mutual interest. They agreed with the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India full support for efforts in this direction, noted the reading.

He said that Ms. Meloni had reiterated Italis a strong support for the conclusion of an Indian-EU-EU MUSTually beneficial free trade agreement as soon as possible and the success of the IA impact summit which will be organized by India in 2026.

Managers have also agreed to take measures to promote connectivity as part of the IMEEEC initiative. The IMEEC initiative was firmed the key from the G20 summit in Delhi in 2023.

Presented as a revolutionary initiative, he envisages large road, rail and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe in order to ensure integration between Asia, the Middle East and the West.