Malaysia ready to hire the ICO leaders about the Israeli air strike in Doha, explains the Prime Minister

Putrajaya – Malaysia is ready to initiate the organization of Islamic cooperation leaders (OCI) to respond to the last Israeli air strike in Doha, Qatar, explains Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had contacted his Qatar counterpart on this subject.

“If there is a need, I will contact the Emir of Qatar, including several other leaders of Islamic countries, such as (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, (Saudi) the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other leaders to think of an answer.

“Israel has gone too far and it shows that they can attack any country in the world on any excuse,” said Anwar after launching the international conference on the social sciences and human sciences here on Wednesday, September 10.

Anwar also said Malaysia firmly condemns Israel during the air strike in Doha.

“It shows that the global system has failed. A country that commits a crime by obviously attacking another country can be authorized with impunity.

“This will destroy the entire system and world order,” said Anwar.

On Tuesday, Israel launched an AI RSTRIKE targeting the senior Hamas leaders in Qatar, sentenced by many countries.

President Donald Trump said he had not been informed before the Israeli attack on Qatar.

The United States played a mediation role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza War and ensure the release of hostages.

Doha also said that he had not been warned of the attack that killed six people.