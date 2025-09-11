Take care of liquidity, encourage the role of the private sector





Biennis.comJakarta – Minister of Finance (Minister of Finance)) Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa Believe the economic growth of Indonesia can penetrate 6.5% by maintaining liquidity so that the private sector can play more roles. Purbaya is thinking about economic performance in the previous government era, which shows the importance of money supply in the system to support growth. He noted that during President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), the average economy increased by almost 6% thanks to the average growth of primary money or basic money Above 17% and credit increases up to 22%. Conversely, during President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), growth was only slightly less than 5% with growth basic money This has slowed about 7%, even a stagnation of 0% in the past two years before Pandemi Covid-19. According to him, the sharp increase in money supply and credit in the SBY government era has made the private sector a major economic growth engine. Meanwhile, the Jokowi government era which refused growth of money has shown that economic growth was more motivated by the development of public spending. Consequently, Purbaya believes that the economic growth of Indonesia can be maximized if two models of the Sby and Jokowi era are combined. In other words, the private sector and the tax government both encourage economic growth. “It's just a simple step that might not be too long so that we can see the impact, perhaps [pertumbuhan ekonomi] 6.5% is wide open if we leave it private sector [sektor swasta] Work, “said Purbaya at a working meeting with Commission XI of the House of Representatives on Tuesday (9/9/2025). He revealed that the first step that had been taken was to channel 200 billions of government cash flows stored in banking in Indonesia to the banking system. Of the total of 425 billions of redness of the Government in Bi, some are sunk to loosen liquidity and provide a growth space for the real sector. “If it goes to the system, I will ask the central bank, do not absorb the money later. [BI] By organizing a monetary policy, we are on the budgetary side which takes place a little, but later, they will also support. This means that the economy will be able to live again, ”said Purbaya. He acknowledged that if the government's hundreds of billion government was distributed to the banking system, the government could not use it for program costs. However, he continued, the private sector will take over. In addition to maintaining liquidity, Purbaya is also committed to improving budgetary absorption which is often slow. He promised to regularly monitor spending performance and ask the institution's units to accelerate the execution of the program. “I am among those who believe that economic agents have their own brain. The government is not possible to control all economic agents to walk, but I create conditions where they think and walk and can grow, can do business with the atmosphere of the situation. This is what we want to create,” concluded Purbaya.

