Trump sucks the world leader after stopping taking his calls
President Donald Trump tried to suck Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian chief dodged his calls several times in a dispute on punishing prices.
Trump tried to contact Modi four timesaccording to to a reportt Last month in the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. He followed Indian imports to the United States with a sudden 50% rate, which includes a punitive rate of 25% for the purchase of New Delhis of Russian oil which said that Trump is indirectly funding the Ukraine war.
Citing Indian diplomatic sources, the information website Thing nikkei had previously reported: Trump recently attempted several times to call Modi looking for a compromise. But the Indian chief has always refused to take calls, further increasing Trump's frustration.
The New York Times He also noted that Trumps lacked calls, citing two sources, although white house spokesperson Anna Kelly denied that Trump has ever stretched his hand and told Daily Beast that the statements were completely false.
In a declaration at the Daily Beast, said Kelly, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have a respectful relationship, and teams from the United States and India remain in close communication on the full range of diplomatic, defense and commercial priorities in our strategic partnership.
She added, because of his accent on peace, President Trump managed to successfully negotiate a ceasefire in climbing the conflict between India and Pakistan in May. The president wins over the foreign policy file is unrivaled because of his strange capacity to look anyone in his eyes and to offer better offers for the American people.
However, the president raged to India in an ardent Social truth Post on September 1.
What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a lot of business with us, Trump wrote.
In other words, they sell us massive quantities of goods, their biggest customer, but we sell them very little – so far a completely unilateral relationship, and this has been for many decades. “”
Trump has continued, the reason is that India has billed such high prices so far, the most from all countries, that our companies cannot sell in India. It was a completely unilateral disaster! In addition, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the United States
Modi would also have been offended to Trump saying that he had resolved the military conflict between India and Pakistan and deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, according to a Times report.
The situation has become so bad that in June, Modi refused an invitation from Trump to attend the White House when it appeared that the administration tried to set up a photo opportunity, the Times Add.
Pulling Social truth Trump on Tuesday seemed to suggest that the relationship was underway. I am happy to announce that India and the United States of America are negotiations pursued to combat trade barriers between our two nations, Trump wrote.
I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!
In a sign, the price quarrel can be on the way to a resolution, Modi called India and close friends in American and natural partners in a X post Tuesday, it shared the Trumps message.
I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlocking the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams strive to conclude these discussions as soon as possible, said Modi.
He added, I also can't wait to speak with President Trump. We will work together to get a better and more prosperous future for our two people.
Trumps' latest article is a subject about last Friday, when a Salé Trump shared a Modi photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President XI at a summit in China on Social truth.
Putin and Modi were photographed while holding hands at the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin, which presented leaders from more than 20 non -Western countries.
It looks like Weve lost India and Russia against China the deepest, darkest, Trump. May they have a long and prosperous future together!
When Asked by journalists Later in the day about his post as loser from India, Trump went back, saying that I do not think we are not, noting that India and the United States have a special relationship. He added, I get along very well with Modi as you know, he was here a few months ago, we went to Rose Garden.
He complained about the oil situation, however, noting, I was very disappointed that India buys as much oil, as you know, from Russia. And I told them that.
Modi responded to Trumps on Friday by Publication on XTake a deep appreciation and meet the president completely prevails over the feelings and the positive evaluation of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and global strategic partnership.
Trump has now asked the European Union to impose prices up to 100% on India and China goods for the continuous purchase of Russia Oil, according to a new report by MSNBC. This decision is designed to force Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.
