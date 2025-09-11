Boris Johnson conducts British tributes to the star of Maga Charlie Kirk after the 31 -year assassination while he spoke at the Rallye

Boris Johnson and several other British politicians paid tribute to the conservative activist Charlie Kirk after being killed at the University of Utah Valley.

The political commentator, 31, took only one ball in the neck while he spoke to a crowd on Wednesday afternoon.

Former British Prime Minister Johnson went to X to pay tribute to Kirk, who was considered a narrow alley by US President Donald Trump.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is a tragedy, and a sign of total despair and the cowardice of those who could not defeat him in the argument,” he wrote.

“Charlie Kirk was not killed to marry extremist views – because he did not do it. He was killed for saying things that were simple sense. He was killed because he had the courage to get up publicly for reasonable opinions held by millions and millions of ordinary people in the United States and Great Britain.

Johnson added: “The world has a new brilliant martyr to freedom of expression. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined Johnson to pay tribute to Kirk, commenting on a declaration on X: “My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk's relatives.

“It is heartbreaking that a young family was deprived of a father and a husband. We must all be free to discuss openly and freely without fear – there can be no justification for political violence.

The father of two children, Kirk, known for his Ferocian Maga views and his exciting debates with college students across the country, collapsed immediately after being touched by the gunshots.

Kirk answered a question on mass shots for a few seconds before he was shot.

He was urgently transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. The Kirk killer is still in freedom, with a great manhunt of the FBI and the UTAH police in progress.

“The big, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. “No one understood or had the hearts of young people in America better than Charlie.

“He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies go to her beautiful wife Erika and her family. Charlie, we love you!

Kirk spokesperson Andrew Kolve also confirmed the death of the curator just before 5 p.m.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper joined Johnson and Starmer to pay tribute to Kirk, writing on X: “ deeply shocked by the murder of Charlie Kirk in Utah. Political violence has no place in our societies.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family”.

Meanwhile, the chief of the Nigel Farage reform commented: “It's a very dark day for American democracy. I am desperately sad for Charlie, his wife and children.

Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch said: “There are no words good enough to express the horror of this. The murder of Charlie Kirk is a hard blow for everything that represents Western civilization: open speech, robust debate and peaceful dissent. He lived his life by these very principles, whatever the danger in which he put it.

“This can happen far from our coasts, but the growing intolerance of opposing opinions affects us all. We cannot close them.

“My thoughts are with Charlie's family, his wife Erika and their children.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss praised Kirk as a “hero and a patriot”.

Kirk leaves his wife Erika Frantzve behind him, with whom he had a three -year -old daughter and a 16 month old son. The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in May.

Maga's star was sitting inside a tent gauzebo when a ball entered his neck, making his head violently collapse.

Cry was heard through the crowd of young people while those closest to Kirk rushed to his aid.

Images of the scene showed that the crowd was running while someone fired a single blow

“ It was shot in the neck and fell and it was only a blood fountain '' said a witness to Daily Mail of the horrible shooting

UVU officials said the shot had been taken from the top of the Losee center, about 200 feet from the place where Kirk was sitting on the university campus.

They initially put an elderly man in detention who turned out to be the shooter, police said.

Another man who was placed in police custody and questioned by the police was also released.

FBI agents are now working with local police to find the killer, while Utah Governor Spencer Cox suggested that the murderer could face the death penalty.

Cox said on X: “ I just won with President Trump. By working with the FBI and UTAH police forces, we will translate the individual responsible for this tragedy into justice, ”wrote Cox on X.

“Abby and I have a broken heart. We pray for the woman, daughter and son of Charlie, added Cox.