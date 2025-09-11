Politics
Here is the strategy of the Minister of Purbaya which turns to the Indonesian tax and monetary machine
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Minister of Finance Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa recalled that there was a major economic risk in the era of the Administration of the President Prabowo suffered if the contribution of the private sector was depressed due to the liquidity of trail.
The Minister of Finance (Menkeu) explained this risk at a meeting with Commission XI of the House of Representatives yesterday (11/9/2025). According to Purbaya, During the Administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the economic engine hosted because the Indonesian economy was more supported by the government with its exercise. Meanwhile, the private contribution is depressed. In fact, the private contribution should reach 90%.
“Our economic machine is drinking. Only the government is running, while 90% (private contribution) stops or slows down,” said Purbaya.
This is what makes economic growth only reach the average slightly less than 5%. He said he recalled Jokowi at that time.
“If your money is placed in BI, sin of two. The first, the economy. The two dry systems cannot build either. So, if you also return to the system, the bank, Himbara for example, the father of the father lives.
He revealed that this condition was different from the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). At that time, the Indonesian economy could reach an average of 6% in accordance with cash flow or known as the monetary basic name which has become healthy.
In the Sby era, Purbaya explained that the growth of a monetary / monetary / primary silver base (M0) increased by more than 17%on average. Consequently, this encourages abundant liquidity in banking services and credit growth increases rapidly.
“Consequently, how much money in the system is, how much credit has increased? 22%. So, when the era of Pak Sby, even if it has not built a total infrastructure, a living private sector which led the economy. It was linked to the taxed ratio,” said Purbaya.
When the private sector is running, the tax increases. At that time, he said, even the RI tax ratio was 0.6% higher than the Jokowi era.
“In time of Pak Jokowi, the money has only increased by around 7% M0. Even at times, two years before the crisis (COVID), growth of 0%,” added Purbaya.
According to Purbaya, this can be repeated in the current government if there is no correct policy.
“The era of Pak Prabowo can also be the same. It is still new. If the government is still slow and also strangles the economy on the other side and the monetary is also the same, it will be worse than the two previous ages. Two machines die (monetary machines and budgetary machines),” he said.
Consequently, the state of the drought of liquidity makes people suffocated. The demonstration, said Purbaya, is the effect of prolonged pressure in the economy.
“Due to budgetary and monetary errors that we have mastered before,” he said.
He is determined because the Minister of Finance will reverse this condition. Re-set up tax and monetary machines. According to him, accelerating shopping cannot be a solution.
The tip, said Purbaya, he will remove 200 billions of rupees, government economies, namely Sal and Silpa, from Bank Indonesia (BI). This will be destroyed to the economic system. This means that it will be channeled towards the country's bank.
“I now have 425 billions of rupees in bi cash. Tomorrow, I put RP 200 Billions,” he said.
If he enters the system and is not absorbed by Bi, the economy will be able to relive.
