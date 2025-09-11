Ankara: The internal political landscape of Turkey in 2025 was marked by the intensification of conflicts and sharp discord. The national political environment included the detentions of opposition mayors and other personalities under the costume of anti-corruption investigations, restrictions on social networks, violent repression, pressurizing opposition personalities to join the executive exemption, etc. The municipalities managed by the Republican People's Party of the Opposition (CHP), a Kemalist and Social Democratic year in turkey, faced this year Waves.

Hundreds of CHP members and leaders on Monday considered the main rival of the party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AKP) – clashed with the local police before being arrested outside the headquarters of their party in Istanbul.

A Turkish court on September 2 had ousted the provincial chief of Istanbul du CHP, Ozgur Celik and appointed former deputy president of CHP, Gursel Tekin as interim provincial leader of the party. CHP national leader Ozgur Ozel rejected the decision as zero and not avenue, declaring that Tekin had been expelled from the party. Celik stressed that he would not put the post. The Turkish government has rejected accusations of political interference, commenting that the judiciary acts independently.

Based on the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, in March of this year, President Erdogan and the AKP in power have embarked on a new repression against opposition groups. The arrest of the mayor of Beyoglu Inan Guny on August 15 was the last in a series of government repression against the municipalities managed by the CHP. In particular, Guny had the reputation of being unusual and maintained a low profile even as mayor. The number of CHP mayors arrested in 2025 amounted to 17, all in prison or under house arrest.

In addition to the arrests, a number of opposition mayors defected the AKP in power. Nine of them, including the mayor of Aydin, Ozlem Cercioglu, defeated on August 14. Overall, 56 mayors of the opposition parties and the self -employed have joined the AKP since the last elections. The political purge has considerably weakened the opposition by removing the main local leaders, disturbing municipal governance in the opposition of CHP plans, affecting cohesion and limiting their ability to mobilize before the future elections. However, despite the aggressive movements to crush the opposition, the demonstrations continue with the gatherings and the weekly strikes, highlighting divisions before the first potential elections.

Composing political instability, Turkey has been faced with serious economic challenges in the past three years with constantly high inflation to inflation. The annual inflation rate was on average 54% in 2023, mainly driven by unorthodox monetary policies of Erdogan. This increased to 59% in 2024. The year 2025 saw inflation moderate a little, going from 42% in January to 34% in July, this year.

The rise in food and accommodation prices in Türkiye also struck the ordinary man. The depreciation of 16.3% of the Turkish LIRA after the arrest of Imamoglus in March triggered market problems, which led to an intervention by the Central Bank of Turkey up to $ 25 billion in its reserves. Larger questions, including high employment, judicial corruption and a “uncommon” note from Freedom House, have amplified calls for economic reforms.

Meanwhile, the Erdogan government has delighted nationalist passions and has played triumphs of foreign policy in its attempt to divert attention from economic and political challenges. Defeating Turkey as a growing player through pro-government media to reach national pride, the Erdogan administration has made its best to divert attention from economic demonstrations and difficulties.

Turkey has had moderate successes in the sphere of foreign policy. The collapse of the Assad diet in Syria positioned Turkey as an important player in the region. The recent commitment to Syria includes the signing of a military cooperation agreement on August 14 of this year, under which Turkey will provide weapons systems, equipment and logistical support to the new Syrian government.

Turkey's defense cooperation with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives, presented as partnerships with the Nations of the Muslim majority, resonates with the country's public. Ankara's collaboration with Islamabad includes an agreement of USD $ 900 million signed in July of this year to provide advanced Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones as well as more than 700 blur ammunition. The declaration of closing of the airspace of closing Turkey, the prohibition of ships and the separation of links with Israel on the actions of Gaza positions the country as a defender of shared values. The “Turkey -free Turkey” campaign leading to the surrender of weapons by certain members of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was also appreciated.

A “National Commission for Solidance and Democracy” Multipartite, led by the President of the Great National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmus was formed to resolve legal and constitutional obstacles to solve the Kurdish problem. However, it is likely that it is a way to delay the said campaign closer to the electoral period to allow Erdogan to extract the political mileage of being “protector of national unity”.

In addition, the AKP in power launched the “meetings of the Turkey century” in order to mobilize public support for the stages of the coming elections, to reaffirm the central role of AKP, to strengthen national unity and to restore the electoral momentum. The campaign emphasizes progress between key sectors, including health care, infrastructure, energy, education, diplomacy and technology. Evolutionary political orientation is an attempt to recalrse the paradigm motivated by security to the governance model focused on reconciliation and development.

By initiating corruption cases against opposition leaders, AKP intends to sell to the public that even CHP leaders are not satisfied with rampant corruption. Recent polls, however, indicate a changing landscape, in which the opposition CHP leads with support of 33.3% compared to the 30.2% of AKP. The averages of 16 surveys in July indicated that 67% of Turks want the Erdogan era to end and support the imprisoned mayor Imamoglu has increased.

While the Erdogan administration has stimulated nationalist pride, internal instability in Türkiye and broader changes in the international arena remain; With possible opposite winds for Erdogan's plans to obtain a re -election or modify the Constitution to extend its rule. Erdogan was accused of having tried to neutralize the momentum of the opposition before the elections.

(The writer is an expert in South Asia and Eurasia. He was previously with the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis. The viewed views are personal)