



The Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, spoke with their Chinese counterparts, in the last signal that the two parties are preparing for a meeting between their two leaders. President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the top of G20 leaders in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Reuters) Hegseth told the Minister of National Defense, Admiral Dong Jun that the United States did not seek conflict with Beijing and did not continue to change the regime, the Pentagon said. The United States is also not aimed at the RPC strangulation, according to the reading of the call. He relayed again that the United States has vital interests in Asia-Pacific, priority theater, and will resolutely protect these interests, according to the press release from Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell. Wednesday, Rubio spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and stressed the importance of open and constructive communication on a range of bilateral questions, said Tommy Pigott, the main deputy spokesperson for state departments. They also addressed other global and regional problems to continue their first discussions in person in Kuala Lumpur, said Pigott. The two American declarations used diplomatic language around frank and constructive conversations and an agreement to keep additional discussions, indicating that communications between the two global superpowers remain on the right track in the midst of fragile trade negotiations and current skirmishes in Asian waters. Rubio said after this July meeting that a summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping seemed likely, and Trump said Hed as he was happening. Neither the HegSeth declaration nor Rubio referred to a possible meeting. Trump told European officials that he was willing to impose new radical prices on India and China to push Russian President Vladimir Putin at the negotiating table with Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The American defense attaché in Beijing will represent the Ministry of Defense during the best annual security collection in Chinas, the Xiangshan Forum next week, a department official in a separate declaration in Bloomberg said. Dong called for a stable and open relationship with the United States during his first speech with Hegseth. Any military attempt to support the independence of the Taiwans or to use Taiwan to contain China will fail, he told Hegseth in the video call, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense of Chinas. He added that China and the United States should maintain communications and establish a relationship between the two soldiers based on mutual respect. China is committed to working with regional countries to protect peace and stability at the Southern China Sea, is firmly opposed to acts of counterfeiting and provocation of individual countries, as well as deliberate disruptions by external powers, Dong said. China has described the call as frank, pragmatic and constructive. Dong jumped a key defense forum in Singapore earlier this year, which would have enabled the first meeting between the two officials. In Shangri-La dialogue, journalists asked questions about the absence of Dongs and a senior American defense official refused to preview all the plans for a conversation between him and Hegseth. In his remarks in Singapore, Hegseth said that the United States was not looking for war on China, but urged the allies to invest more in defense due to the threat posed by Beijing, causing a demonstration of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

