Ignorance, madness or madness what is exactly stupidity?

Better still remembers in the English-speaking world as a lyricist, Friedrich Schiller is often cited for his line: against stupidity, the gods themselves fight in vain. I was waiting for this observation in A short story of stupidity. He did not appear, but Stuart Jeffries brings together an impressive team of thinkers who have reached the same conclusion. You can't win: the fool will always be.

The great crime for Socrates was ignorance something often confused with stupidity

There is of course the question of what is exactly stupidity. It is a difficult thing to pin and the definition deviates in many areas. Jeffries offers a learned and picturesque hike through global civilization to try to find answers. It is not a surprise to see the first Tutor Journalist denouncing the main devotees of madness Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson and Brexiteers in general, rather than, let's say, Ed Miliband, Humza Yousaf or Jeremy Corbyn (although the latter appear in Cameo on page 284).

Jeffries maintains that through the ages, there have been two main opinions on the stupidity that he never moves and is a permanent characteristic; And that it can be eradicated, or at least beaten, through a process of illumination. Stupidity is like a virus, he suggests, constantly evolving to escape extinction. And something that looks like it is not necessarily such a bad thing. The financial success of Jade Goody, the Big brother The competitor is cited as an example of how ignorance and left -wing behavior can earn you fans.

Inevitably, Socrates appears. The Oracle of Delphi supposed to describe him as the wisest man; But giving Socrates such a distinction asked for haircut. He argued that his wisdom was to know that he was not wise. The great crime for him was the ignorance often confused with stupidity. As far as we can see, he meant that the failure to examine and question the world around you. One of the central principles of ancient Greek culture was education. Stupidity was the crime not to fight ignorance.

The intellectual tour continues. There is a close reading of a number of classics, in particular Don Quixote,, King Lear,, Bouvard and Pcuchet And Siddhartha. These indicate again that it is very difficult to establish the limits of stupidity. What is delusional or simply the consequence of the bad decision making?

Jeffries claims that madness and stupidity are often difficult to distinguish, citing Albert Einstein: madness does the same thing again and again and expects different results. Well, Heraclitus and I ask to postpone. As a person who asked the beautiful girls to dance in my youth, I obtained different results. I also think that Jeffries is a little hard for the double act of the comedy of Gustave Flauberts. Bouvard and Pcuchet is certainly a question of stupidity, and the author undoubtedly made fun of Auguste Comte and the American specialists (although Flaubert did not live to see the horrors resulting from the invention of Hegels of an impious religion). The fact that the pair was incapable of original thought is underlined by their profession as a copyists. But there is nevertheless a quality of everyone because they find it difficult to find a certain sense in life. It is this old question of examination: comedy: defective tragedy?

Given the subject, I hoped for more laughs. It is a thoughtful and ambitious book, but it is not a hotfest. There are scholarly excursions in structuralism and the Frankfurt school as well as Taoism and Buddhism. I always despair when I see a quote from the Dalai Lama. Once, I went to a conference he gave and was amazed by the Platitudes. And I am sure that a long chapter on Qi tests is well studied, but I would have jumped it if I had not examined.

I also expected more examples of individuals who should have known those who Martin Amis have knownly nicknamed high morons. We are offered a math teacher, John Allen Paulos, who made a disastrous stock market investment. But I liked having seen others, for example, Paul Krugman, the Nobel Prize winner in economics, who predicted with confidence that the Internet would have no more impact on the world economy than on fax.

Jeffries neglects another fertile field of idiocy: the press. There is a fantastic tradition of educated professional journalists who have given Greeting praise from Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, Mao and Saddam Hussein in the face of verifiable facts.