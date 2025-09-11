India-US Partnership: telephone call between PM Modi and Trump saw soon; Discussions restart in us next week

New Delhi: a series of friendly exchanges between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi And US President Donald Trump in recent days is a cooling in diplomatic cold. Commercial discussions are restarting next week, ending the break following the additional 25% price on India on Russian oil purchases. The scene is also ready for a telephone conversation between the two leaders in the near future.

India and the United States are natural partners, said Moda Modi on Wednesday in response to Trumps reconciling Post, in which he described the Prime Minister as a dear friend, and suggested a new momentum in high standing trade negotiations.

India and the United States are close friends, “Modi has written on X. I am convinced that our commercial negotiations will open the way to unlining of the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions as soon as possible.

I’m also looking forward to talking with President Trump. We will work together to guarantee a better and more prosperous future for our two employees, he said, the message of reciprocal Trumps on the next telephone call.

Early on Wednesday, Trump said on Truth Social that he was pleased to announce India and that the United States continues negotiations to deal with the trade barriers between our two nations.

I can't wait to speak with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the coming weeks, said the American president. I am sure that there will be no difficulty in concluding a successful conclusion for our two major countries!

Chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal will go to Washington next week to resume interviews with American counterparts. The situation was still playing and it remained to see if the United States would offer a certain relief on prices in the coming months, according to a person in knowledge.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Trump urged European Union officials to consider imposing prices up to 100% on Chinese imports and extending measures similar to India.

Trade tensions have increased since the United States has made it possible to provide for 25% on Indian imports, which it later doubled at 50% for India refusal to stop Russian oil imports. Several officials of the Trump administration, including the White House advisor, Peter Navarro, who still targets India and the BRICS have allegedly alleged that the purchases of Russian oil Indias Aid Moscow to finance the war in Ukraine.

However, the recent tone measured adopted by Trump and the American trade secretary is in contrast.

On Saturday, Modi appreciated and fully rewarded prevailing on the positive assessment of the India-US partnership, a few hours after the American president praised their special relationship, signaling the attempts of both parties to compose tensions.

I will always be a friend with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he had great, said Trump. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion.

The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, had stressed the point, saying that Prime Minister Moda attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the United States. He has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the fact is that we remain engaged with the United States …

Trump's praise for the PM on Saturday came less than 24 hours after commenting, it looks like we lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together!

What may have stimulated the new moderate tone, according to a person who included the situation, is the informal group among the leaders of Russia, India and China at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin. He had sparked a debate in the pro-Trump media as well as in the Make America camp again on the future of Indian-American ties.

India has remained firm on its policy of strategic autonomy and argued that its oil imports from Moscow are based on interior requirements and the need to maintain the global stable oil prices.

Last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India will continue to import crude oil from Russia, stressing that energy decisions are based on national interests and economic logic, not external requests. The Reserve Bank of India began to diversify its participation in American treasury bills, as well as the purchase of gold, she said.

In the past 10 days, Trump has not, very important, not the credit for committing the ceasefire in India-Pakistan, a problem that has been a large contention with New Delhi.