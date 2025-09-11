VP Gibran responds to the reshuffle of the Prabowo firm





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Indonesian vice-president Gibran Rakabuming responded to the reshuffle of the cabinet carried out by President Prabowo suffered during his visit to Batam on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Gibran said that the reshuffle of the Red and White cabinet is a strategy to strengthen government performance and guarantee that public services take place more optimally. “This is done so that the government can work more optimally,” said Gibran in response to journalists' questions after attending the first lobster harvest at the Marine Aquaculture Center (BPBL) in Batam, Riau Islands, Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Gibran said that the reshuffle carried out by the president had followed a process of in -depth consideration, both in terms of performance and the government's strategic needs. “These are stages that have been completely calculated by Mr. President on all sides, including performance and others,” he said. He asked the public to pray and support the newly named ministers and submininists so that they can make the best contributions to the nation. “Let us pray for ministers and assistant ministers so that they can work well,” said Gibran. Before that, President Prabowo Suubianto inaugurated four ministers and a minister of the State Palace, Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon, September 8, 2025. This inauguration was held after Prabowo reworked the composition of the ministers of coordination, ministers and ministers. The ministers and ministers of coordination which have been replaced are the coordinated minister for political and security affairs Budi Gunawan; Cooperative Minister Budi Arie; The Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo; The Minister of Finance Sri Mlyani and the Minister of Protection of Indonesian Migrants (P2MI) Abdul Kadir Karding. The Minister of the Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, said that this reshuffle of the cabinet was not intended to eliminate ministers at the time of the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “There is none, there is none,” said Prasetyo Hadi in response to media questions at the Jakarta presidential palace on Monday September 8, 2025. Prasetyo explained that the ministers inaugurated on Monday are the best sons of Indonesia. The selection of ministers is also the prerogative of President Prabowo. “There is no specific person, these are the best sons of Indonesia,” continued Pras. The ministers and submininists were inaugurated on the basis of presidential decree number 86 of 2025. This decree appointed Mochamad Irfan Yusuf as Minister of Hajj and Omra; Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak as a subminister of Hajj and Omra; Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa as Minister of Finance; Mukhtarudin as Minister for the Protection of Indonesian Migrants (P2MI); and Ferry Juliantono as Minister of Cooperatives. All of them then took an oath with President Prabowo according to the beliefs of Islam. “By Allah, I swear, that I will be faithful to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and that I will put all the laws and regulations with the greatest dedication for my devotion to the Nation and the State,” said the five ministers and subministers together. They are committed to exercising their functions and positions, to maintain the ethics of their positions and to work at best their capacities and with full responsibility. Choice of the publisher: Vice-President Gibran faces an RP125 Billions trial, names the state prosecutor Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

