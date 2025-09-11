



[UPDATED: Sept. 10, 3:52 pm

, Kyiv time. Updated the number of Russian drones in Poland]

Wednesday, September 10, Poland will invoke article 4 of NATO after several Russian drones flew to Poland. Although there have been minor incursions in the past, it was the first of its kind since the large -scale invasion of Russia in 2022 of Ukraine, with 19 unprecedented drones entering a Polish airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine and forcing the closure of four Polish airports. Join us on Telegram Follow our coverage of war on the @Kyivpost_official. Some of the drones also entered Belarus – the host of the in the course of Zapad War Games (“West”) with Russia – just a few days after the closure of Poland with Belarus in response. But what is article 4? Does NATO prepare for war? How many times has it been invoked in the past? What is article 4 of NATO? Article 4 can be interpreted as emergency consultations between members of the Alliance, who may or may not lead to military actions. According to NATO, it is invoked when the integrity and security of a member are threatened. “The parties will consult together each time that, in the opinion of one of them, territorial integrity, political independence or the security of one of the parties is threatened,” said the article. Consultations will be carried out via the Northern Atlantic Council, the main political decision -making body of the Alliance. All members of the Council are required to resolve the question addressed by a Member State. A European Policy Analysis Center (CEPA) article said the clause was originally intended to cover the colonial interests of NATO members during its creation, because the vague definition allows member states to reach support for interest abroad – although it has never been used for such cases.

From the vulnerability of a Ukrainian warship to a logistics center in Poland, mosques climbing is a scary warning for the West, according to experts. Article 4 does not automatically lead to military action – although it has preceded such steps in the past – unlike article 5, which operates as the NATO war clause, forcing a collective response if a member is attacked. Since the call for article 5 requires unanimous approval, it is unlikely that it will be triggered in the current political climate – with the links of Hungary with the Kremlin and the Trump administration to float its isolationist concepts to withdraw from Europe, among other factors. How many times has article 4 been invoked? The article has been invoked seven times since the NATO Foundation – all after 2000 and linked to crises in the Middle East or in Eastern Europe. You will find below a condensed list of occurrences: 10, 2003 – Türkiye: Asked consultations on war threats in Iraq; NATO launched Deterrence of the operation of the operation (February-May 2003), in which NATO assets have been deployed in Turkey, with aeronautical warning and control planes (AWACS) flying 100 missions with a total of 950 hours of flight.

Asked consultations on war threats in Iraq; NATO launched Deterrence of the operation of the operation (February-May 2003), in which NATO assets have been deployed in Turkey, with aeronautical warning and control planes (AWACS) flying 100 missions with a total of 950 hours of flight. June 22, 2012 – Türkiye: Called for consultations after Syria has shot a jet of Turkish RF-4 recognition on the Mediterranean, which led to a Declaration of conviction.

Called for consultations after Syria has shot a jet of Turkish RF-4 recognition on the Mediterranean, which led to a Declaration of conviction. 3, 2012 – Türkiye: Invoked article 4 (after having decided to defuse and not invoke article 5) after the Syrian bombardments killed five civilians; Later, asked for patriot missiles, which NATO deployed as part of Operation of the active operation.

Invoked article 4 (after having decided to defuse and not invoke article 5) after the Syrian bombardments killed five civilians; Later, asked for patriot missiles, which NATO deployed as part of Operation of the active operation. March 3, 2014 – Poland: Asked consultations on the actions of Russia in Ukraine (the occupation of Crimea).

Asked consultations on the actions of Russia in Ukraine (the occupation of Crimea). July 26, 2015 – Türkiye: Asked for consultations after terrorist attacks and to brush allies on his answer, which led to another Declaration of conviction.

Asked for consultations after terrorist attacks and to brush allies on his answer, which led to another Declaration of conviction. February 28, 2020 – Türkiye: Invoked article 4 after Turkish soldiers were killed in Syrian air strikes supported by Russia in Idlib, resulting in one Declaration of conviction in solidarity with Turkey.

Invoked article 4 after Turkish soldiers were killed in Syrian air strikes supported by Russia in Idlib, resulting in one Declaration of conviction in solidarity with Turkey. February 24, 2022 – Bulgaria, Cheche, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia: Jointly asked for consultations after the large -scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which led to more defense postures on the eastern flank of NATO. The invasion itself accelerated Finland and the support of Sweden to the Alliance.

