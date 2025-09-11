PM Modis Flood Relief Irks Punjab Farmers: RS 1,600 Core Package is a cruel joke | News from Chandigarh





The announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modis of an flood relief package of 1,600 crores for the Punjab during his visit to Gurdaspur on Tuesday sparked net reactions of farmers, who questioned his adequacy and his objective. Farmers' unions, who expressed apprehensions to the funds benefiting farmers, asked for the disbursement of the fund.

“A day before the PMS visit, the AAP government announced 20,000 acres for affected farmers, to seek political mileage, but nothing for agricultural workers. Now the PM talks about 1,600 crores. But is it for agriculture, infrastructure or housing?

They also questioned the Punjab government led by the AAM AADMI party for not spending the disaster management fund of 12,000 crores – quoted several times by the center – for the punjabis struck by the floods. Some farmers 'unions have required the central government to transfers money directly to farmers' accounts. The story continues below this announcement Where is the Disaster Management Fund of 12,000 Broats which claims that the PM is with Punjab? Why does the state not spend it? Asked Pandher, who said that the announcement has only aggravated confusion. I have tours on the areas affected by the floods, and overall, it is the people themselves who help, “he added. He stressed that farmers had sought 70,000 per acre in compensation, while the central package division on almost five Lakh acres would operate at less than 10,000 acres if it even reaches us. “No policy to compensate for the owners of Orchard” The farmer based in Abohar, Sukhjinder Singh Rajan, demanded the direct transfer of the advantages of the funds. Whatever the relief that the center wants to offer, it must go directly to farmers' bank accounts. Otherwise, whether it is 1,600 crosses or 60 crosses, it makes no difference, he said. He stressed that there is no policy to compensate for the owners of the orchard by a government; They must also think about it because they contribute to diversification. Raminder Singh Patiala, secretary general of Kirti Kisan Union, described the announcement of peanuts. The story continues below this announcement Samyukta Kisan Morcha asked 50,000 crores for Punjab, and 1,600 crore is a cruel joke. There are already too many cyclists on the use of rescue funds in the event of a disaster, which delays the death. These must be attenuated if the center is serious, he argued. Narain DUTT stressed that less clarity of the funding of funds, farmers will be left in the limbo. “There is no clarity for landless and agricultural workers as to how they will be compensated. Many traders have also suffered damage. Therefore, politics must be for all,” said Dutt. According to Jagmohan Singh Patiala, secretary general of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Dakaunda, the package exceeded only 80 Lakh per village for 2,000 villages with flood. What relief can this bring? In 2023, the government of Punjab gave only 6,800 acres to the remuneration of the lowest farmers in three decades. The state must be cleaned on the way it spent the so-called reserve of 12,000 crores. Otherwise, we will also blame them for these artificial floods, he said. The story continues below this announcement Farmers always recovering from losses to cultures, houses and livelihoods, farmers say that their basic requests remain: transparency, adequacy and direct delivery of rescue funds. “”Until then, the pack of 1,600 crores is considered a solution and more as another political title, “said Patiala. Prime Minister Modi conducted an air investigation on the belts ravaged by deluge in Punjab on Tuesday, which fought against one of his worst floods. He then landed in Gurdaspur, where he held a high -level meeting and met several victims of the floods. In Gurdaspur, during his meeting with the best civil servants in Punjab and public representatives, notably Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Minister of State Agriculture Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and the Minister of Union Ravneet Singh Bittu Modi have evaluated the damages and operations in the course of aid and rehabilitation. He announced financial assistance from RS 1,600 crosses for Punjab, in addition to Rs 12,000 crores already available with the state for disaster management.

