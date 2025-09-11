Purbaya says that the economy can increase by 6%, as long as the private sector leads











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa revealed the key to Indonesia's economic growth in order to reach 6%. To achieve this, the private sector must lead. This was measured by the experience of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and President Joko Widodo. He declared in the era of President Sby, the Indonesian economy could increase an average by 6%. This condition can be carried out because the private sector contributes to the economy. In the era of President Jokowi, this did not happen because the economy was motivated by the government. Economic growth is therefore lower than 5%. “This has been based on experience so far. If I return it, I will see the era of the private sector 6% of Pak Sby. The Jokowi era is 5%, if we combine what? Certainly,” he said in the DPR, quoted Thursday (9/2025). He estimates that if the private sector or the private sector must move, growth of 6% can be reached even if it is not instantaneous. He also considered that each economic agent, the private sector, had its own brain. “The government cannot control economic agents in progress, but I create conditions where they think, work, can grow, can do business with the atmosphere, situations,” he said. If it is already running, other investment programs can be encouraged. During this meeting, Purbaya explained that the growth of a monetary / monetary / primary silver base (M0) in the Prabowo era on average 17% more. Consequently, this encourages abundant liquidity in banking services and credit growth increases rapidly. “Consequently, how much money in the system is, how much credit has increased? 22%. So, when the era of Pak Sby, even if it has not built a total infrastructure, a living private sector which led the economy. It was linked to the taxed ratio,” said Purbaya. When the private sector is running, the tax increases. At that time, he said, even the RI tax ratio was 0.6% higher than the Jokowi era. “In time of Pak Jokowi, the money has only increased by around 7% M0. Even at times, two years before the crisis (COVID), growth of 0%,” added Purbaya. According to Purbaya, this can be repeated in the current government if there is no correct policy. “The era of Pak Prabowo can also be the same. It is still new. If the government is still slow and also strangles the economy on the other side and the monetary is also the same, it will be worse than the two previous ages. Two machines die (monetary machines and budgetary machines),” he said. Consequently, the state of the drought of liquidity makes people suffocated. The demonstration, said Purbaya, is the effect of prolonged pressure in the economy. “Due to budgetary and monetary errors that we have mastered before,” he said. (Rarj / high) [Gambas:Video CNBC]

