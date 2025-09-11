Menkeu Purbaya opens the sins of Jokowi, Sri Mulyani and Boss BOSS

Jakarta, investor.id – Minister of Finance (Minister of Finance) Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa made the entire meeting room of Commission XI of the House of Representatives in a few moments. Without being a alling, he opened the veil of government sins in tax and monetary management.

All of this started from the full license of the president of the XI Commission of the House of Representatives, Mukhamad Misbakhun at the Perceana Work Meeting (Raker) with Purbaya, who was only officially Minister of Finance for three days. He did not hesitate to give freedom to Purbaya to make himself think of the direction of the economy in the future.

“Please, sir (purbaya), you mean everything I give freedom,” said Misbakhun at a meeting with the ranks of officials of the Ministry of Finance of Parliament, Jakarta, Wednesday 9/10/2025).

The permit was indeed necessary by Purbaya after his words invited the controversy in the community about “17 + 8”. The requirements of people who, according to him, came from some people, and later could not be fulfilled only with strong economic growth. From there, he began to qualify as “Minister of Finance Cowboy“And becomes a little refrain from transmitting the content of his mind.

But to answer the question of the Commission of Chamber XI, questions concerning the orientation of its policy in the future, he felt the need to be more open. Purbaya also said that he was uncomfortable with the Protocol of the Ministry of Finance which asked him to simply read the text in the report to Commission XI of the House of Representatives without giving a significant vision of what must be transmitted.

“I don't want to be cowboyNow I have to be cowboy Apparently still. But like that, if later I have an error, I apologize in advance. Maybe some circles will be offended and I apologize if someone is offended. But it is to improve our economy about what, “said Purbaya, starting an explanation of the policy of politics in the future.

He also started with the way he should conduct a monetary policy, namely learning from the 1930 crisis. Essentially, monetary policy not only suppressed interest rates up to 0% or loose policy, but also ensures that the rate of banking liquidity and primary money is still increasing. The two instruments must be guaranteed to run together to stimulate the economy.

In the Indonesian context, said Purbaya, learning the 1930 crisis was ignored in the face of the 1997-1998 crisis. At that time, the central bank increased interest rates to 60% and printed money with growth up to 100%.

Development of economic growth in Indonesia. (Illustration: daily investor)

“Where have people borrowed people? So, politics is chaotic, what do you want to be tight or want to be cowardly? If we do a chaotic policy, what comes out is the demons of this policy: a high interest destroys the real sector, a lot of money (printed) is used to attack our currency rate of the rupee.

But according to him, it was not one of the economists who were “stupid” because they did not understand good monetary management, but indeed at that time, Indonesia had never known such a crisis.

Then returned the financial crisis in 2008-2009. The economy of Indonesia in the abyss. Purbaya admitted that he had recalled “thinkers in the SBY government” so that the 1998 errors are not repeated. In short, Indonesia has survived the rate of exchange rate of the Roupie due to the crisis, by housing the economy by an adequate budgetary expansion and followed by the adjustment of interest rates of the Bank Indonesia (BI).

“So my calculation, if we maintain exchange rates and others, (then) create economic growth. If you want to create economic growth, maintain the liquidity conditions in the economic system. This is what happens,” said Purbaya.

In 2015, the global economy is not easier either. The 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo has just been in power. At that time, monetary policy was tight. Purbaya agreed to enter the presidential staff office (KSP). There he pushed the policy to change in a loose direction.

“(In 2015), we survived. It has become a reversal of the Indonesian economy, not automatically occurring, but because of political intervention. Because Mr. Jokowi was very quick to take action,” he added.

Leader's sins

Editor: Prisma Ardianto

([email protected])

Follow the channel Telegram We to update investor.id articles.id Follow