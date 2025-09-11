



President Donald Trumps tries to give peace a chance with Russian president Vladimir Putin seems to be badly predictable.

From their meeting in Alaska last month, Putin has shown little interest in direct peace talks with Ukraine that Trump tried to secure.

Russia has attacked a company belonging to the Americans in Ukraine. He continued to bomb civilians. And more recently, he sent drones to airspace in Poland in an apparently unprecedented event that frightened NATO to a much wider war.

What is Russia violating airspace in Poland with drones? Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday. Here we go! He added, without developing.

The president has already thought that Putin could give me a blow, but he has done much to act on this feeling, passing several times beyond the two-week deadlines, he is given to the Russian chief to make peace.

But even if Trumps seemed very reluctant to arrive at the conclusion that Putin plays it, republican legislators did it for him.

They will often dress it in order to avoid alienating Trump, but they paint an image of an American president who had been had.

President Trump wants to ensure that he gives all the peace opportunities to resolve this war. But Putin is playing it right now, Senator Joni Ernst from Iowa said on Wednesday, before adding: and I think the president understands it.

Senator Thom Tillis made similar comments.

I think Russia plays, they really play us like a piano right now, said the North Carolina Republican, while saying that Trump was not a nave.

None of the two senators present themselves to a re -election next year, which allows them to be more frank in their trumps assessments, the treatment of foreign policy. But it is not only the Republicans who leave.

The president of the Senate Armed Services, Roger Wicker of the Mississippi, also made a gesture in this direction during a soil speech on Monday before the developments in Poland.

He said Trump had given Vladimir Putin whenever the occasion, but the Russian president made fun of the peace process and played games with peace talks.

Even a member of the Trumps cabinet, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, threw the Alaska meeting with Putin as having no fruit.

President Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage made the opposite to follow what he said he wanted to do, Bessent told Fox News last week.

These comments also follow certain key remarks of world leaders for this purpose. French President Emmanuel Macron said in late August that Poutines did not accept a meeting with Ukraine would mean that once again, President Putin played President Trump. NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, who was chummy with Trump on the world scene this year, warned those who push for a peace agreement that we should not be a nave without specifically invoking the American president.

While this story is built on the GOP side, it is not completely new.

Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa bet until April that Putin was only playing the US government.

President Trump Pls put the most difficult sanctions to Putin, he posted on X. [You] should [see] Clear proof that he plays America as Patsy.

And Ernst has said what she said this week before. In July, she said Putin was playing in the United States. And President Trump realizes it.

He always wants to give the benefit of the doubt and give peace a chance, said the republican of Iowa at the time (before announced that she is not trying to re -elect). But the Poutines do not cooperate.

The fact that Eernst has now said it twice, two months apart, gives the game.

She said whenever Trump really understands what's going on. But does he really do it? If he understood that he was played in July, as Ernst said, why go with a meeting with Putin in Alaska and invoice him as an important development? Why did Trump continue to explode his own deadlines for making final decisions about sanctions and other more severe measures? If Trump understood that he had been played, he had a funny way to show it.

Trump imposed steep prices on India as a punishment for buying Russia oil and he reported on Sunday, he is ready to go to a second phase of sanctions in Moscow, but he almost ignored the legislative push for the sanctions carried out by his friend, the GOP senator, Lindsey Graham, who has generalized bipartisan support.

The latest Republicans' strategy seems to be a recognition than more soft attempts for Trump to be more fellow on Russia who has not worked. Trump treated Putin visibly slowly for years, in a way that has tested Hawks Russia in the party. Now they seem to lose patience and warn Trump that hanging on to hope for an agreement is likely to make him look like a fool.

The Don Bacon representative summed it up well on Monday.

Weve tried to hope that the president would come to the right place on Russia and Ukraine, and he is not, he told CNNS Manu Raju. The Nebraska Republican, who suspends his hat to the congress next year, added: the policy of administrations towards Russia is weak and flickering, and Putin takes advantage of it.

These other Republicans do not say it as words. But they essentially agree.

