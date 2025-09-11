Israel's Qatar strike challenges the definition of self -defense

Israel launched a targeted air strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar on Tuesday, September 9. Six people were reported killedIncluding the son of a senior figure of Hamas.

World conviction has been rapid. The Qatari government called The strike of a clear violation of the rules and principles of international law, a feeling resolved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and others.

A secretary general Antonio Guterres called the attack A blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia said The strike violated the sovereignty of Qatar.

Even the American president Donald Trump, the strongest ally, Disconnected himself of the attack:

The bombing unilaterally in Qatar, a sovereign nation and an ally close to the United States, which works very hard and take risks with us to negotiate peace, does not advance the objectives of Israel or the Americas.

So what does the law say about it? Was Israels attacked against Hamas in the territory of another legal country?

Justification of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strike By saying that he was aimed at the political direction of Hamas in retaliation for two attacks: a filming in Jerusalem who killed six people and a Attack on an army camp in Gaza who killed four soldiers. He said:

Hamas has proudly taken the credit of these two actions. [] It was the same terrorist leaders who planned, launched and celebrated the horrible massacres of October 7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MC8SFLSIJA4 Netanyahu speaks after Qatar's strike.

Article 2, paragraph 4, of the Charter of the United Nations Prohibits the use of force against territorial integrity or political independence of another state.

Any use of force requires either the authorization of the United Nations Security Council, or a justification that force is used strictly in self -defense and in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations.

So, does that mean that Israel could claim self-defense against Hamas management in Qatar, if the group actually led the two attacks against its citizens in Jerusalem and Gaza?

The answer is complicated. THE International Court of Justice (ICJ) has repeatedly stressed The primordial importance of territorial sovereignty in international law. As such, it has limited the use of self -defense to armed attacks which can be attributable to a state, not only to non -state actors operating from a territory of states.

After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the United States and other countries claimed that it could use the strength in self-defense against non-state actors (such as terrorist groups) which take shelter and operate from another territory of the States, even if this State was not directly involved.

In response to these developments, Sir Daniel BethlehemAn expert in international law and foreign policy advisor to the British government, proposed several principles aimed at reducing this justification for article 51.

THE Bethlehem principlesWho remain disputed, argue that article 51 can cover the real or imminent attacks of terrorist groups, but only if the need (the use of self-defense force is really a last appeal) and that proportionality is satisfied.

In addition, as a rule, strength on another state, soil requires the consent of this state. The only close exceptions are when there is not a reasonable and objective belief that the state of the host is collusion with the group or cannot stop it and no other reasonable power of force.

Israel maintains that Hamass leadership -based leadership in countries like Qatar, Lebanon and Iran is part of the command structure that orchestrates hostilities against its soldiers in Gaza and citizens in Israel.

This alone, however, is not enough to justify self -defense according to the principles of Bethlehem. By own admission of Netanyahus, the objective of Qatar's strike was reprisals, so as not to prevent an attack in progress or imminent.

Questions could also be raised as to whether proportionality has been observed given the diplomatic context to strike a sovereign state and the disproportionate civil damage potential in this Doha part, which houses many diplomatic residences.

The targeting of political leaders meeting in a third state, in particular that engaged in mediation, also raises questions on the question of whether force was the only way available to answer the threat posed by Hamas in this situation.

In addition, under these principles, Israel should demonstrate that Qatar is either with or is unable or does not want to stop Hamas and that there was no other effective or reasonable way to respond to the situation.

Qatar has hosted Hamas political offices since 2012 and is one of the groups main donors Since he came to power in Gaza.

At the same time, Qatar played an important mediation role Since the October 7 attacks.

Final verdict

This makes it difficult to do that Qatar does not want or unable to neutralize Hamas operations from its territory. His mediation would also suggest that there is an alternative reasonably effective in force to counter Hamas' actions.

Without authorization from the UN Security Council, the Israels strike on Qatar seem to be a violation of territorial sovereignty and perhaps an act of aggression under the United Nations Charter.

This is still reinforced by the narrow approach Icj has taken self -defense against non -state actors in third states, and its strict requirements of proportionality and necessity of which none seem to have been satisfied here.

Shannon Bosch is an associate professor (right), Edith Cowan University

This article is republished from The conversation Under a creative communs license. Read it original article.