Trump Ally and activist Charlie Kirk shot the dead at Utah University | Donald Trump News





Charlie Kirk, a conservative American activist and influential ally of American president Donald Trump, was shot down during an UTAH university event in an apparent targeted assassination.

Trump announced the death of Kirk, the 31 -year -old co -founder of the group of young activists Turning Point USA, in an article on social networks on Wednesday.

The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, died, wrote Trump on his social platform Truth.

No one understood or had the hearts of young people in America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now he is no longer with us.

Trump said he had ordered that flags across the United States to be lowered half the mast until Sunday in honor of Kirks.

In a white house video address later Wednesday, Trump blamed the rhetoric of the radical left as a factor in the murder of Kirks.

It is time for all Americans and the media to face the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree, day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and most despicable possible way, Trump said.

Utah authorities said Kirk had been killed with a single blow in what they believe is a targeted attack.

Videos circulating online show Kirk addressing a large outdoor crowd at the University of Utah Valley, a public institution located about 63 km (40 miles) from Salt Lake City, when a shot sounds.

Kirk is seen backwards and raising his hand to his neck as he falls from his chair, sending the participants while running.

Jeb Jacobi, a volunteer for Turning Point USA who witnessed the shooting, described the attack as shocking.

I was on the third row from below. I saw Charlie collapse in a pool of blood, and he was dragged and transported to the car. It was shocking to see, Jacobi told Al Jazeera.

It was one of the most shocking things I have ever seen.

People were panicking, people shouted, people were running in all directions, added Jacobi.

It was horrible. I started to panic. I called my family, I called my parents, I called my aunt, my sister. I talked to everyone.

Utah governor Spencer Cox qualified the political assassination shooting.

It's a dark day for our state. It is a tragic day for our nation, Cox said at a press conference.

Cox condemned apparent assassination as a threat to the Americans, the right to discuss and debate ideas openly.

Charlie Kirk was above all a husband and a father of two young children, said Cox.

He was also very politically involved, and that is why he was here on campus. Charlie believed in the power of freedom of expression and debate to shape ideas and persuade people. Historically, our university campuses in this nation, and here in the state of Utah, were the place where truth and ideas are formulated and debated.

The Democrats, including former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, joined the conviction.

There is no room in our country for this kind of violence, said Biden.

It must end now. Jill and I pray for the family and loved ones Charlie Kirks.

California governor Gavin Newsom described Kirks' assassination to disgust, vile and reprehensible.

In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in each form, said Newsom on X.

Beautiful Mason, commissioner of the Utah Ministry of Public Security, said the authorities were looking for a suspect dressed in all the dark clothes that could have opened fire of a roof.

The only information we have on the suspect, the possible shooter, is taken from television on a closed circuit here on the campus. We have it. Analysis. But these are images of security cameras, so you can guess the quality of this, said Mason at a press conference.

FBI director Kash Patel said that a person who had been detained earlier had been released following an interrogation by the police.

Our investigation continues and we will continue to disclose information in the interest of transparency, said Patel on X.

Political violence

Described in media profiles as a rock star among young conservatives, Kirk played a key role in supporting Trump support in the re -election period in November.

Its events on the national university campuses have attracted large crowds attracted to the Kirk show with students with diametrically opposite political opinions.

The shooting is the last act of political violence in the United States following a series of highly publicized attacks, including an attempted assassination of Trump and the murders of a legislator of the Democratic State and her husband in June.

A few moments before his ball, Kirk had discussed armed violence with a member of the public.

Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters in the past 10 years? The public member asked.

Too much, Kirk answered, what the questioner followed: do you know how many mass shooters have there been in America in the past 10 years?

Count or not count the violence of gangs? Kirk said, after which a shot rang.

Larissa Olson, 24, who attended the event, said that there was no security check that could attend.

I had not fully treated what happened until we were in the locking room, and my husband said he thought he saw Charlie Kirk and Blood. Everything happened so quickly, Olson told Al Jazeera.

It was only when we left, someone approached us and showed us a closer video of what had really happened.

It was such a horrible experience, and violence is not the answer, Olson said.

I pray for his family, his children and all those who had to attend such a tragedy.

Controversy before the event

Kirks's visit to university had attracted controversy, the event dividing opinions on campus.

An online petition calling on the university to block the event, billed as part of Kirks The American Comeback Tour, accused the conservative activist of standing in opposition to the values ​​of understanding, acceptance and progress that many of us are expensive.

The University said last week that it supported the law of student clubs and organizations to invite various speakers on the campus as part of its commitment to freedom of expression, an intellectual investigation and a constructive dialogue.

Founded in the suburbs of Chicago in 2012 by Kirk and the TEA Party William Montgomery activist, Turning Point USA has taken importance with its events on university campuses pleading conservative positions on issues such as taxes and female arms rights.

From the humble beginnings, the group over time attracted an influential set of conservative financiers, in particular the late director of investments and megadonor Foster Friess.

After initially expressed support for Scott Walker and Ted Cruz for the president in 2016, Kirk enthusiastically supported Trump after obtaining republican appointment.

Formerly defender of traditional republican posts on free trade and the limited government, Kirk has become an ardent defender of populism infused with nationalism and campaigned vigorously in his name in 2020 and 2024.

In an interview with Deseret News, based in Salt Lake City, published a few days before his death, Kirk expressed his concern about political radicalism and said that he considered his mission to be of arresting a revolution.

This is where you have to try to point them to the ultimate ends and return to the church, to return to faith, to marry, to have children, said Kirk.

This is the type of conservatism that I represent, and I try to paint a painting of the virtue of lifting people, not only to remain angry.

