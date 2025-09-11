Politics
Western Papuan has an important role on the agenda of the Pacific countries
Jayapura, jubi The former president of New Caledonia, Louis Mapou, said that human rights and sovereignty are great problems with which Melanesia was confronted not only by Melanesia but also in the Pacific region. Pacific leaders should confirm the recognition of the forum for Indonesian sovereignty on Western Papua at the top Pacific Islands Forum (PIF)But also trying to ensure a visit to the west of Papua.
The former collective government of New Caledonia, Louis Mapou, said that Western Papuan occupied an important place on the agenda of the Pacific countries.
Regional stability is the main concern of forums, and decolonization problems such as New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Western Papua remain a worrying problem, he said.
Louis Mapou attended the meeting of Tonga leaders last year, where civil riots in New Caledonia have become the main subject. Even if he met Melanesian leaders to discuss the question of sovereignty, he did not speak to the media.
A year later, Mapou told Rnz Pacific to face the question of Western Papua, which shared the land border with Papua Nouvelle-Guinée (PNG), PIF was to be involved, as well as the lance group of Melanesia.
In this confrontation with Indonesia, many interests are involved, because Indonesia has a solid diplomatic and economic relationship with Papua-Nouvelle-Guinée and Fiji. And it is the reality of the world when this is constant between fighting human rights and serving the interests of the states of the word mapou.
The action is more significant than words
In 2018, the president of Indonesia at that time, Joko Widodo, invited the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner to visit West Papua, but the visit was never made.
Pacific leaders have asked Indonesia to facilitate visits to Western Papuan since 2019. In 2023, the Prime Minister of Fiji and Papua Nouvelle-Guinée was appointed special messenger to visit the region.
Although the two failed to finish the mission, the two leaders visited Indonesia to meet President Prabowo Suubianto. Papuan Prime Minister Nugini James Marape told Rnz Pacific in 2024 that he and his colleague Sitifni Rabuka could not find time to visit together.
At the top of the leaders of last year, Prime Minister Vanuatu at the time and president of the sublegional block for 2024, Charlot Salwai, said that there were concerns about Western Papua for a while.
Certain questions related to human rights because the Pacific Islands forum in 2019 has decided to request the United Nations mission to carry out an investigation mission in Indonesia, said Salwai.
Salwai said it was very good to hold a direct meeting with the president of Indonesia.
If the invitation comes to other MSG leaders, they may be going together to meet the new Indonesian president, said Salwai at the time.
Although Vanuatu experienced chronic political instability with five primary ministers in four years, successive governments have remained consistent in their plea for Western Papua.
Violence increases
Before this year's meeting which will start on Monday, researchers from Human Rights Watch based in Jakarta, Andreas Harsono, said that the conflict had increased several periods of the most violence in the past 60 years.
The native of Western Papua fled from their villages. There was a small conflict on the scale between the Indonesian security forces, including the army and the police, against the National Army of Liberation of Western Papua, said Harsono, added that the two parties in the conflict were increasingly aggressive.
If you look at areas called the hot area of western Papua, they have spread to the middle set, from the western Papua to the center of the border with the PNG to the west. Harsono continued.
The deputies of the New Zealand Green Party, Teanau Tiono, wanted to see the Pacific leaders taking concrete measures.
To speak to people to understand their point of view, their point of view is linked to human rights violations, he said.
According to Tiono, military development is very problematic, it is therefore important for the Pacific community to express solidarity with the brothers and sisters of Western Papua.
In particular, he wants the Pacific leaders to criticize the actions of Indonesia which retract the demonstrators who have demonstrated against the transfer of four political prisoners.
Louis Mapou said there were two main problems: human rights violations and barriers of sovereignty in the region.
On a different scale, we are faced with the same problem in New Caledonia. The struggle for independence, the future of New Caledonia and human rights issues linked to the practice of the police, said Mapou.
Western Papua occupies an important place in the agenda of the Pacific countries says that Mapou. To see more JBI TV content,Click here
