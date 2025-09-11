Politics
The PM Modi launches praise on Mohan Bhagwat on the 75th anniversary of the RSS chief – “living example of”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chiirsday, congratulated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohn Bhagwant, who will be 75 years old on Thursday, September 11.
Narendra Modi called Bhagwat A living example of the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamam, devoted his whole life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity.
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamam is a Sanskrite sentence which means “the world is a family”
Today is the anniversary of a personality which, inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, devoted all his life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity. For the lakhs of people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he is respectfully called Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak. Yes, I refer to Shri Mohan Bhagwatwhose 75th anniversary was the same year as the RSS marks its centenary. I would like to wear my best wishes and pray for his long and healthy life, Modi wrote Hindustan time.
Mohan Bhagwat is 75 years old today
RSS Sarsghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, who is 75 years old Thursday, has been at the helm as a “guide and philosopher” of the Sangh for over 16 years.
Born on September 11, 1950 in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, Bhagwat is the third longest RSS chief after Madhukar Dattatreya Deoras, popularly known as Balasaheb, and Mrs. Golwalkar. While Balasaheb, the third chief of the RSS, has been at the helm for over 20 years, Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak, led the Hindutva organization for more than 32 years.
Bhagwat began working as “Paracharak” RSS about 50 years ago and became his Sarsanghchalak (chef) in March 2009, moving into the ranks. His father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat, was also a “pracharak” a full -time RSS worker.
Modi recalled his association with the Bhagwant family and how he had worked with the father of the chief of the RSS.
My association with the Mohan Bhagwats family was very deep. I had the chance to work closely with his father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat. I wrote a lot about him in my book, Jyotipunj. He played a central role in strengthening the RSS through Gujarat. In addition to his association with the legal world, he devoted himself to the construction of the nation. This was his passion for the construction of the nation he prepared his son, Mohanrao, to work for the regeneration of the India. It is as if Parasmani Madhukarrao was preparing another parasmani in Mohanrao, the Prime Minister wrote.
Recent Bhagwat remarks
Bhagwat's remarks a few times on people in public life retired at the age of 75 had sparked speculations according to which his suggestion was directed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also be 75 years on September 17, or he indicated his own outing. However, he put speculation to rest recently by specifying that he was simply referring to the declarations made by the deceased leader of the RSS, MORPANT PINGLE in a lighter vein.
“I have never said that I would retire or that someone else should retire,” he said, adding: “In the Sangh, Swayamsevaks (volunteers) receives a job, whether or not they like everything that Sangh tells us to do.”
Losses years and emergencies
Mohan Bhagwats The first years of the RSS coincided with a dark period in Indian history, Narendra Modi wrote. It was the moment when the draconian emergency was imposed by the government of the Congress of the time. For each person who cherishes democratic principles and wanted India prosperous, it was natural to strengthen the anti-urgency movement. This is what Mohan Bhagwat and countless RSS Swayamsevaks have done. He worked a lot in the rural and rear areas of the Maharashtra, in particular Vidarbha. This has shaped his understanding of the challenges encountered by the poor and the oppressed, he said.
Bhagwat was RSS Sarkaryavah (Secretary General), second in command, before he was appointed head of the organization.
Earlier, it was the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramkh (national in charge of physical training).
The mandate of Mohan Bhagwats will be considered the most transformative period of the 100 -year trip to the RSS, wrote Narendra Modi.
I wish him a long and healthy life
Mohan Bhagwat is a living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamam, showing that when we go beyond borders and consider everyone as ours, he strengthens confidence, brotherhood and equality in society.
In a few days, the RSS will be 100 years old. In a pleasant coincidence, Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti and the Centennial celebrations of the RSS fall the same day this year. It will be a historic step for the lakhs of people associated with the RSS. I will conclude by saying that Mohan Bhagwat is a living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamm, showing that when we go beyond borders and consider everyone as ours, he strengthens confidence, brotherhood and equality in society. I wish him a long and healthy life in the service of Maa Bharti, he said.
