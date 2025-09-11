Keir Starmer leads tributes to the United Kingdom to Trump Ally fired at university

Sir Keir Starmer led British tributes to the conservative activist Charlie Kirk who died after being killed in the neck during an event at an American university.

Trump's ally was shot dead as he was starting to lead a question and answers session with students from the University of Utah Valley today.

Donald Trump later confirmed his death on social networks, paying tribute to the 31 -year -old man who was “loved and admired by all”. The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, died, wrote the American president at Truth Social.

No one understood or had the hearts of young people in America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies go to her beautiful wife Erika and her family. Charlie, we love you! Sir Keir Starmer is one of British politicians to have paid tribute to Mr. Kirk. The Prime Minister wrote on X: “My thoughts tonight are with the relatives of Charlie Kirk. “It is heartbreaking that a young family was deprived of a father and a husband. “We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear – there can be no justification for political violence.” Latest developments:

Charlier Kirk was shot dead by answering questions from students from the University of Utah Valley | Reuters

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson described his death as a “tragedy”. “The murder of Charlie Kirk is a tragedy, and a sign of total despair and the cowardice of those who could not defeat him in the argument, he posted on social networks. “Charlie Kirk was not killed to marry extremist views – because he did not do it. “He was killed for saying things that were simple sense. “He was killed because he had the courage to stand publicly for reasonable opinions held by millions and millions of ordinary people in the United States and Great Britain. “The world has a new brilliant martyr in freedom of expression. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Boris Johnson described Charlie Kirk's death as a “tragedy” | Getty

Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch issued a warning to “the growing intolerance of opposite opinions” when he paid tribute to Mr. Kirk. “There are no words good enough to express the horror of that,” she wrote to social media. “The murder of Charlie Kirk is a blow for everything that represents Western civilization: an open speech, a robust debate and a peaceful dissent. “He lived his life by these very principles, whatever the danger in which he put it.

Kemi Badenoch warned against “the growing intolerance of opposite views” when she paid tribute to Charlie Kirk | Getty

“This can happen far from our coasts, but the growing intolerance of opposing opinions affects us all. “We cannot make our eyes on our eyes. My thoughts go to the Charlies family, his wife Erika and their children.” The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvette Cooper, posted on X: “Deeply shocked by the murder of Charlie Kirk in Utah. “Political violence has no place in our societies. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family.”

Charlie Kirk died at 31 years old | Reuters