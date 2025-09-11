Politics
Keir Starmer leads tributes to the United Kingdom to Trump Ally fired at university
Sir Keir Starmer led British tributes to the conservative activist Charlie Kirk who died after being killed in the neck during an event at an American university.
Trump's ally was shot dead as he was starting to lead a question and answers session with students from the University of Utah Valley today.
Donald Trump later confirmed his death on social networks, paying tribute to the 31 -year -old man who was “loved and admired by all”.
The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, died, wrote the American president at Truth Social.
No one understood or had the hearts of young people in America better than Charlie.
He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies go to her beautiful wife Erika and her family. Charlie, we love you!
Sir Keir Starmer is one of British politicians to have paid tribute to Mr. Kirk.
The Prime Minister wrote on X: “My thoughts tonight are with the relatives of Charlie Kirk.
“It is heartbreaking that a young family was deprived of a father and a husband.
“We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear – there can be no justification for political violence.”
Latest developments:
Charlier Kirk was shot dead by answering questions from students from the University of Utah Valley
|
Reuters
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson described his death as a “tragedy”.
“The murder of Charlie Kirk is a tragedy, and a sign of total despair and the cowardice of those who could not defeat him in the argument, he posted on social networks.
“Charlie Kirk was not killed to marry extremist views – because he did not do it.
“He was killed for saying things that were simple sense.
“He was killed because he had the courage to stand publicly for reasonable opinions held by millions and millions of ordinary people in the United States and Great Britain.
“The world has a new brilliant martyr in freedom of expression. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”
Boris Johnson described Charlie Kirk's death as a “tragedy”
|
Getty
Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch issued a warning to “the growing intolerance of opposite opinions” when he paid tribute to Mr. Kirk.
“There are no words good enough to express the horror of that,” she wrote to social media.
“The murder of Charlie Kirk is a blow for everything that represents Western civilization: an open speech, a robust debate and a peaceful dissent.
“He lived his life by these very principles, whatever the danger in which he put it.
Kemi Badenoch warned against “the growing intolerance of opposite views” when she paid tribute to Charlie Kirk
|
Getty
“This can happen far from our coasts, but the growing intolerance of opposing opinions affects us all.
“We cannot make our eyes on our eyes. My thoughts go to the Charlies family, his wife Erika and their children.”
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvette Cooper, posted on X: “Deeply shocked by the murder of Charlie Kirk in Utah.
“Political violence has no place in our societies. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family.”
Charlie Kirk died at 31 years old
|
Reuters
US police said a suspect is in detention and investigate the investigation into the incident.
FBI director Kash Patel said: we closely monitor the tragic shooting reports that involving Charlie Kirk at the University of Utah Valley.
“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his relatives and all those who are affected.
“The agents will be quickly on the scene and the FBI fully supports the current answer.”
Mr. Kirk co -founded the USA Turning Point Activist Group and managed several related political organizations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/charlie-kirk-shooting-utah-dead-keir-starmer-britain-tributes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Odu Field Hockey to organize Wagner and Richmond in week #3
- The world that prices will make
- Ryan Routh begins self -defense in the attempted trial of assassination of Trump
- The head of the RSS Mohan Bhagwat devoted an entire life to social change: PM Modi
- Profile of Yaqut Cholil Qouumas, former Menag of the Jokowi era which was dragged by a case of corruption
- While the British-Israeli relationship is tense, Herzog holds a 'difficult' meeting with Starmer in London.
- Womens Tennis announces the schedule of 2025-26
- IOM Afghanistan: Flash update No. 8 September 10, 2025 – Afghanistan
- The chief minister of KP, Gandapur, said that the blocked passport, ready to visit Afghanistan without documents
- Poland PM: The most open conflict from World War II
- Suspicious cases of Dr. Congo Ebola have risen to 68
- Commanders vs. Packers Live Updates: NFL Thursday evening football score, prediction, opportunities and newest