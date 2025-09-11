Putin in Vladivostok at the Eastern Economic Forum, September 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 5 attended the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok following the Shanghai cooperation organization and the military parade in the People's Republic of China (PRC). He discussed the war against the economic situation of Ukraine and Russia. The Kremlin had probably intended for the forum to highlight the efforts of Russia to project the independence of the PRC, although the low participation of Asian partners and too ambitious export objectives revealed limits to the regional economic strategy of Moscow. Russian officials find it difficult to frame the stagnation of economic realities while Putin insists on growth, even if deficits soar, oil and gas income decrease, and that Ukraine drone strikes enlarge the industrial disturbances.

The Vladivostok Economic Economic Forum took place on September 36, immediately after August 31, on September 1, the military parade of the People's Republic of China (RPC). 15. More importantly, there was an intention to demonstrate that Russia's dependence on RPC is not as strong as it appears and that Russia has interior growth sources (Carnegie policySeptember 5). In this regard, the absence of RPC officials and business leaders at the Vladivostok summit was not a problem. The lack of representation of India and Southeast Asia, with the Prime Minister of Laos as a single exception, however, was certainly (Moscow timesSeptember 5). As usual, the organizers of the forum indicated that Russia was very successful in the signing of commercial contracts, but it seems that the officially set objective to increase industrial export to Asia by two thirds can be too high (RBC; KommersSeptember 5).

Russian officials are increasingly difficult to formulate pleasant evaluations of the economic situation. German Gref, head of Sberbank and Poutines long -standing, suggested the term technical stagnation to describe the economic situation of Russia (MEDUZASeptember 4). These linguistic innovations did not seem to impress Putin, who insisted that despite a gentle and calm landing, the economy continued to grow (Novaya Gazeta EuropeSeptember 5). Elvira Nabiullina, chief of the Russian central bank, abstained from contradiction directly from Putin. It presented four scenarios of possible developments, the most fundamental describing very slow growth and the key interest rate set at 19% for this year and the progressive cuts in 20262027 (IzvestiaSeptember 5). Entrepreneurs who are not directly involved in the military-industrial complex do not need it, but when they were questioned on the allocation of the necessary reductions in budgetary expenses, none dared to suggest a reduction in war costs (RBCSeptember 5). The federal budget is indeed immediately, the deficit exceeding the high note of 2024 by 4.5 times, but Putin simply suggested increasing income without increasing taxes in response (The initiateSeptember 3).

One of the ideal means of instructing poutines is to increase the income from oil and gas exports. It is precisely in the energy sector, however, that the problems of the global market lead to a sharp drop in profits for Russian companies, influencing their decisions to reduce production (Forbes.ruSeptember 3). These problems probably cannot be improved by the long -term darling plan to increase the export of natural gas to the RPC by building the power of the Siberia 2 pipeline via Mongolia, on which another memorandum on the intention was signed during the visit of Poutines to the RP (Moscow timesSeptember 2; RiacSeptember 5). The profit margin on the RPC market with rapid decarbonization is much lower than that of Europe, now almost completely lost for Gazprom, which is certain to deal with major problems of financing the mega-project of the establishment of a new energy corridor (The bellSeptember 4). The Ukrainian drone knocks on major refineries in the European part of Russia is added to the disturbances of the industry, and the intensity of these attacks has reached a new summit in recent weeks (Moscow timesSeptember 4).

Putin could not avoid promoting the theme of war and peace in Ukraine during the summit in Vladivostok (KommersSeptember 5). If Russian economists try at least to refer to the magnitude of accumulation problems, Russian generals apparently feed heroic commanders in chief, so puttines understand the course of combat operations probably leave even more reality than its denial of economic stagnation (Online businessAugust 24; RiddleSeptember 5). The perception of regular progress towards an elusive victory probably leads to a resolved rejection of poutines of all the ceasefire proposals. At the same time, he seems to continue to play a delicate game of Trump who is both disappointed and not angry (Nezavisimaya GazetaSeptember 4). His aid, like Anton Kobyakov, emphasize the importance of normalizing relations with the United States, while affirming that Europe is a great loser in the ongoing geopolitical transformation (Ria-NoveltySeptember 6). Putin seems to try to reassure Trump that the Alaska summit was not a fiasco, but the Beijing military parade, praised by Russian jingist bloggers, certainly did not help in this company (Carnegie policySeptember 4; Topwar.ruSeptember 6).

The same day as Putin, in the company of the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Une, observed that the parade supervised by the secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping, the European leaders held a meeting in Paris, assisted by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss safety guarantees in Ukraine (Svoboda radioSeptember 4). Russian experts denigrate the determination of the coalition of the coalition of the desire to build a group of forces to support these guarantees, and Putin probably sought to add another blow to these efforts (IzvestiaSeptember 5). Its assertion according to which all foreign troops on Ukrainian territory would be legitimate targets for Russian strikes might seem an empty threat because Europeans only provide for the deployment after the armistice is agreed (Bfm.ruSeptember 5). Poutines Real Point is that all soldiers of the members of the Organization of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) in Ukraine would be targeted when Russia inevitably decides to break the ceasefire (Nezavisimaya GazetaSeptember 4). The intention seems to be to discourage the American administration from any significant contribution to the vacillating European coalition, while Putin apparently awaits another Trump telephone call (Republic.ruSeptember 4).

The results of the attrition wars are generally decided by the ability to mobilize material resources. However, the Kremlin seems to believe that impressions count more than the real capacities and the depth of public support. Putin probably knows that her courtiers only provide tampered data, and her only sincere remark at the Vladivostok forum was that no one could trust, but he probably does not care to get the real image (Holod.MediaSeptember 5). He is probably the most concerned about the fact that XI is well informed of the economic degradation of Russia. The climbing of drone and missile strikes on kyiv and other Ukrainian cities is probably supposed to balance this suspected impression and strengthen the message that the stability of Russia can only be ensured by a victory (RBC-UkraineSeptember 7). XI, Trump and even European leaders could agree that Russia's defeat is a high -risk scenario, but giving it a victory is a clearly dangerous proposal.