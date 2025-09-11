India condemns the violation of sovereignty of the fraternal state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said to Qatari Emir, Slams Attacks against Doha





One day after Israeli forces have made air strikes in an assassination attempt on senior Hamas officials in Doha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi deplored the attack on Wednesday, expressing a “deep concern”. The PM added that he had spoken to the Emir of Qatar, sentenced the “violation” of Qatar's sovereignty and called dialogue to resolve disputes. “Topped with Amir du Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed himself deeply in the face of Doha's attacks. India condemns the violation of sovereignty of the fraternal state of Qatar,” tweeted the Prime Minister. Reiterating the coherent position of India, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy and underlined the need to prevent additional escalation. “We support the solving problems through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding climbing. India is firmly supported by peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and demonstrations,” he added. According to Hamas, at least five people were killed in the strike, including three bodyguards of Hamas leaders. Khalil Al-Hayya’s son Hammam Al-Hayya, and his office director Jihad Labad were both killed, said Suhail Al-Hindi, a member of the Hamas political bureau. Expressing concerns about incidents, Prime Minister Modi praised Doha's efforts to promote regional peace and stability. He specifically recognized the role of mediation of Qatar in Gaza, including ceasefire initiatives and the release of hostages. In response, Sheikh Tamim thanked Modi for his solidarity message with the people and the state of Qatar. The two leaders welcomed the regular progress of the Indian-Qatar strategic partnership and have committed to deepen cooperation in the sectors of mutual interest. They also agreed to maintain close communication in the future. The Tweet of PM Modi came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday in a statement: “We saw reports on Israeli strikes in Doha earlier during the day. We are deeply concerned about this development and its impact on the security situation in the region”. The press release followed the confirmation of Israel according to which it made air strikes against the senior officials of Hamas in Doha, a city which welcomed several series of ceasefire negotiations seeking to end the Gaza conflict. Qatar, an ally and a mediator of us, in the peace process, condemned strikes, calling them a violation of its sovereignty. The Gulf Nation said that the attack was aimed at the houses of several members of the Hamas political bureau living in Doha. The incident marked a rare military strike on Qatari soil and sparked an international conviction, the world leaders denounced it as a violation of international law. Qatar reported that a member of his internal security force had been killed and several others injured. Was informed of strikes Earlier, the Trump administration confirmed that it had been informed before Israel's attack on Hamas negotiators in Qatar, but said that it did not agree with the decision. Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the White House, also added that Trump had managed his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to “inform Qataris of the imminent attack. Leavitt said Trump also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the strike, but did not say if he threatened actions against the ally of the United States. She also declared that Trump “thinks that this unfortunate incident could serve as a opportunity for peace”. – ends Posted by: Prateek Chakraborty Posted on: Sept. 10, 2025

