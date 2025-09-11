Beijing increased its profile at the annual Shanghai Cooperation Council summit in non -Western countries simply by providing a forum.

London (special to enlightened comments; feature) – China hosted The annual Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) summit last week at its port in Tianjin, attracting a host of world leaders Since 20 non -Western countries. Visitors included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as heads of state Since The former Soviet Union, South and Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The objective of Western reports was often on the summit as a declaration of a Chinese-Russia axis to cancel the World Order led by the West; Or at least as a demonstration of an alternative led by Chinese to her. But SCO is not a narrow military and economic alliance like NATO or G7 and many heads of state were there to talk about business, and not challenge the status quo.

A meeting for the rest, not the West

Governments attended the SCO summit for a multitude of different reasons. A few, as Russian president Vladimir Putin, president of Bélarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, or Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the summit was a chance to demonstrate the limits of Western sanctions against them and their countries of origin. Russia and Iran relied on China to buy their hydrocarbon exports because their relations with the West fell and in Beijing purchases About 90% of oil shipments strongly sanctioned by Iran. But the Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian also met on the sidelines of the summit in discuss The Iranian nuclear program, independent of the OCS agenda, demonstrating the use of the event as a diplomatic forum in the Member States and the states of the observer.

Other countries have participated despite the maintenance of diplomatic channels open to the west. The Modi of India held its first summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Chinese soil in seven years. It was also photo With Xi and Putin there, probably a signal in Washington that New Delhi intends to continue to buy Russian oil, despite its traditional reserves and economic reserves on China. The White House has imposed An additional price on Indian exports to the United States by 25% due to Russian oil purchases from India. Modification said After the OCS summit last week, India and the United States “have a very positive and guardian full and prospective strategic partnership”. But Tianjin's photos show that New Delhi keeps his options open.

Not everything is about the United States

However, the members of the OCS like India (and the states of the observer there too) also attended the summit for reasons completely unrelated to the American rope with Russia and China. Pakistan in an Indian arch is also a member state of the OCS and joined the same year that New Delhi did. The two countries argue the influence within the OCS, as they do outside. President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev blame India last week for blocked the candidacy of his country for the complete membership of the group as “revenge” for the close diplomatic links of Baku with Islamabad. India has been concerned About the visit of the Pakistan Army ASIM MUNNIER in Washington in August, his second, and did not want to strengthen the influence of Pakistan in a geopolitical block that India wants for himself.

One hand wash the other

For most countries in South and Middle East Asia, the SCO summit has also represented a precious chance to institutionalize technological cooperation and financial aid. Given that this is also aligned with Chinese ambitions to create alternative global institutions under its influence rather than Western governments, the summit made modest announcements towards these objectives. These include plans To establish an SCO development bank to finance economic and infrastructure programs that Russia has blocked for more than a decade (preferring to channel the aid to Central Asia customers through institutions it controlled). The need for Moscow of Chinese diplomatic, material and economic support in his war in Ukraine, however, forced him to concede.



Deposit. Chinese President Xi Jinping in the great people of the people. Public domain. Via Picryl.

China too pushed For the recognition of its global IA cooperation organization (WICO) at the top, indicating the ways in Beijing the conceptions and standards of Chinese technology in development agreements with the participating SCO countries. The SCO then published a joint declaration that “all countries have equal rights to develop and use artificial intelligence”, offering tactical support to Beijing in its technological competition with the United States in exchange for its development aid. Beijing has announced six new platforms for collaboration in China-SCO in energy, green industry, digital economy, technological innovation, higher education and vocational and technical education. Although it is not clear how President XI intends to finance these initiatives, his emphasis on technological and green initiatives will have pleased the members of the OCS and the dialogue partners like Egypt.

Conclusion

President XI made a speech At the SCO summit which contained many coded criticisms of the United States and other Western countries. China complains of the nameless parts “the mentality of the Cold War, Hegemonism and Protectionism” and how these “continue to haunt the world” were not the main objective of the event for most participants. Often, Eurasian states attended their own bilateral diplomatic reasons, such as Iran's nuclear discussions with Russia, or the geopolitical rivalry of India with Pakistan. Note that Western countries could not control their foreign policies was an aspect, but that access to financing and the deepening of technological cooperation was often more important. As was the case for most of its history since the group's foundation in 1996, the SCO is too diverse to operate as a descending Chinese controlled geopolitical block. However, there will remain an important tool in the projection of the Chinese soft power in certain parts of the world such as the Middle East and South Asia, which often feel attacked or neglected by Western governments.