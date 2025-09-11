Melonimodi calls to refresh the strategic alignment of Italy in Italy





In a telephone call today, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moda examined progress in their strategic partnership, reaffirming cooperation in defense, technology and security. They underlined the emergency of peace in Ukraine, put pressure for a first free trade agreement of the Indiaeu, supported the India 2026 IA impact Summit and agreed to advance the Eastorope Indiamiddle economic corridor. Drive the news.The two heads of government exercised a telephone conversation to examine the state of the bilateral strategic partnership and ally with global issues in sensitive international relations. Context. The call comes a few days after Modis' participation in the Summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization, where its presence alongside Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin raised concerns in Western capitals. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently underlined with his team that the India policy of multiple alignments should not be confused with a strategic drift far from Europe or the United States, a point that it highlighted, urging the EU to accelerate the FTA with New Delhi. Why is it important. Today’s conversation highlights the growing convergence between Rome and New Delhi, in defense, technology and trade, while the two countries seek to project influence through Europe, the Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific. Key points: Strategic partnership: The two leaders have evaluated the progress of investment, defense, security, space, science and technology, education, people in the tiene and the fight against terrorism, reaffirming their commitment within the framework of the 2025-29 joint strategic action plan.

Ukraine: Modi and Meloni have agreed that a peaceful resolution of the conflict is urgent. Modi reiterated the support of the India to efforts in this direction.

Trade & Tech: Meloni strongly supports the rapid conclusion of an Indiaeu free trade agreement and expressed its support for India accommodation at the IA Impact summit in 2026.

Connectivity: The leaders agreed to advance initiatives within the framework of the Easterope Economic corridor Indiamiddle (IMEEEC, in accordance with the Indian acronym, internationally known as the IMEC). Overview.The conversation underlines how Italy and India deepen strategic alignment at a time of flow in world trade, technological governance and security with Rome positioning itself as a key EU partner for New Delhi.

