I wanted to ask this union boss a few very serious questions

For almost two years, Sky News has been in surgery of allegations of intimidation and harassment in one of the largest unions in the United Kingdom.

We have listened to women with accounts of intimidation, misogyny, cronyism and sexism which, according to them, who claim to be widespread within the Union of GMB.

So I went to find the group's leader to ask him why some women in his union always have the impression of being treated unjustly.

How we found it

Through a weakly lit car park in the middle of a Tuesday afternoon, I continue the head of the GMB Union through car berries in order to ask him very serious questions.

He seems bored by this meticulous exam. He had left the Tuc early conference by a side door in an apparent attempt to avoid me and had started to flee me while I was approaching him.

But there are serious questions that hang about how he directs his unions and how this union deals with women who work for him – so I continue to follow him.

GMB has always denied that there is a culture of intimidation, misogyny and sexism, in fact much more firmly than any other organization that I covered before the accused of the same thing, and today was no different.

Mr. Smith told me that there was “no problem” within the Union, not wanting to admit that there was real work to do and to say essentially – there is nothing to do here.

The problem is that many women have expressed concerns and say that they feel harassed enough to the union for the childcare dog to be Currently examining whether GMB complies with the Human Rights ActAnd before, GMB members threatened to hit their own union for allegations of sexism – a very unusual decision used only when members want to raise a serious problem.

I ask Mr. Smith if he takes this seriously,

He says: “We are a good organization, we are a cleaned organization and we think that culture is quite positive.”

I ask if he believes that women who speak courageously about their experience., If he thinks that there is harassment or intimidation in his organization or finally, if he wanted to apologize or want to say anything to women who expressed concerns.

He refused to speak to me more and I thanked him for his time.

An “institutionally sexist” union

The GMB Union has already experienced internal entries and recently experienced a terrible history with misogyny and sexism in its ranks.

An internal report in 2020 marked the “institutionally sexist” union – a stain on their reputation which was so bad, it forced a change of leadership which saw Mr. Smith elected president.

He made a statement when he was appointed to the first job of 148,000 per year that “if our union does not represent decency and equality, we do not defend anything”.

It was a decisive moment for GMB because their new secretary general, Mr. Smith, now undertook to end sexism and intimidation. He promised to implement the recommendations of this overwhelming report, Monaghan's report, and said that he would work tirelessly to get there – “no if not but”.

But since then, the GMB women who we talked about, it has only been getting worse.

The denunciators who spoke to us said they were expressed because they held management positions within the organization and said that if that was so they were treated, they feared what their subordinate employees should endure.

They say that all their complaints have occurred since this 2020 report and that they submit complaints of regions throughout the country.

Then, in February 2024, the members of its largest region supported an evolution towards an industrial action on “serious allegations of intimidation and harassment”.

Northeast, Yorkshire and Hamberside region has massively supported an advisory bulletin on the striking action – which is generally used as a blow through the arc when the members want to raise a serious problem.

Union “categorically denies” intimidation and sexism

Things degenerated this year when the dog on the guard of equality was actively interested in the interior functioning of GMB. Flooded by women's complaints, they were guided to investigate the senior management of GMB which claim that there has been a scheme of victimization and harassment against the women who are expressed.

They officially wrote to the GMB Syndicate to request information about how he complies with the equality law following allegations of sexual harassment, victimization and sex discrimination.

GMB has now written to the Commission for Equality and Human Rights (EHRC) which will examine their response.

I spoke to Anne, one of the women who submitted the official collective complaint to the childcare dog, who said that she was the victim of GMB's intimidation by two aged men of the Union. She filed an internal complaint – which was then confirmed.

GMB said that he categorically denies the allegations of a culture of intimidation or sexism within the Union. In fact, they never replied substantially to the allegations of a renewed culture of sexism and that is why after repeated requests for an interview, I thought it had become important to ask Mr. Smith what he did about these repeated allegations.

Has the union fell into its old methods?

Major labor donor – with ministerial members

This also matters because the secretary general of GMB is politically significant because the union is an adult of work with many cabinet ministers, including the Prime Minister holding members.

Politically, he is considered closer to this Labor leadership than the other major unions since the Sharon Graham Unit party remained very critical of the government of Sir Keir Starmer for social cuts and winter fuel fuel.

Sir Keir even delivered the opening speech to the GMB conference a year before the last general elections.

GMB always categorically denies the allegations of a culture of intimidation or sexism within the Union and declared that they have responded to a 2020 report – which found institutional sexism within the Union – by quickly establishing new structures and policies to effectively cope with any allegation of intimidation, sexism or harassment.