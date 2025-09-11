Charlie Kirk shot the Utah campus event, search for the current shooter





The legislators on both sides of the aisle reacted to the reports that Charlie Kirk had been killed, many sending prayers to the Kirk family.

“The PLS join me to pray for Charlie Kirk,” said Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in an article on X.

The representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA., Wrote in his own post: “Charlie Kirk was shot! Pray for him!”

Several other senators, who were in and around the American Capitol during the shooting, reacted to the news.

“Charlie is a very, in fact, a very good friend to me. It is, it scares you to death for him and his family,” said senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Said journalists,

Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, told journalists that the news of the shooting was “shocking and tragic”.

“Wish all that Charlie will go well,” added Cornyn.

Among the notable democrats, the governor of California Gavin Newsom also weighed on X, writing: “The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in all forms.”

Senator Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., Also posted on the shooting, writing on X that the news is “horrible”.

“Hopefully he is doing well and keep him and his families, in your prayers,” added Gallego.

Senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Wrote in his own article on X: “The news that Charlie Kirk was shot down during his Word in Utah is shocking and horrible. It is an example of political violence that has no place in our country.”

Kelly added that he and his wife, the former representative Gabby Giffords, who was the victim of a shooting in 2010, “thinks of him and his family”.

Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Delivered a speech on the Senate’s soil this afternoon and approached the reports of the shooting, saying that “we are all horrified by looking at images and following the news of UTAH, and we send all our thoughts to Mr. Kirk, to his family, to survivors.”

