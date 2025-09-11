Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Giorgia Meloni, thanks her for her finalization of the India -UE – World News trade agreement





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday, the two leaders reaffirming their joint commitment to deepen the Indian-Italy strategic partnership. Meloni expressed his support for the success of the IA impact summit which will be organized by India in 2026. What did the two leaders discuss? Prime Minister Modi thanked Meloni for the support of Italy to conclude the trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) and the promotion of connectivity by the Indiamiddle Easterope initiative Economic Corridor (IMEEEC). The two leaders also exchanged points of view on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They agreed with the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, and Prime Minister Modi reiterated India full support for the efforts in this direction. Modi in conversation with meloni “We had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We have reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen the Indian-Italian strategic partnership, and shared an interest in bringing an early term to the conflict in Ukraine. Thanks Prime Minister Meloni for the proactive support of Italy for having concluded an IMEEEC initiative. The office of the Indian Prime Minister (PMO) said that the two leaders had positively examined and evaluated developments in bilateral strategic partnership in sectors such as investment, defense, security, space, science and technology, education, people and collaborators and the fight against terrorism. They also reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the partnership, in accordance with the 2025-29 joint strategic action plan. Prime Minister Modi had already met Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 summit in Canada Kananaskis in June, where the two leaders have committed to strengthen friendship between India and Italy. Meloni had shared a photo of herself and Prime Minister Modi on X with legend: “Italy and India, linked by great friendship”. A video has shown that PM Modi greets meloni with a handshake and engaging in a brief conversation with it during the summit. In an article on X, PM Modi said: “Completely agree with you, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. India friendship with Italy will continue to become stronger, greatly benefiting our people! ” Camaraderie between PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Meloni also made waves on social networks, their interactions provoking a hashtag #Melodi. Meloni had also strongly condemned the odious terrorist attack on April 22 in the Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir which cost the lives of 26 people. She had reiterated the full support of Italy to India in the fight against terrorism.

