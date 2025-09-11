Sri Mulyani's plan after being the Minister of Finance





Suarausantara.com- After fourteen years of state service by becoming Minister of Finance (Minister of Finance), Sri Mulyani Indrawati finally rested. Because, Monday afternoon September 8, 2025, Sri Mulyani was officially rejected as Minister of Finance and was replaced by Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa. Sri Mlyani has been Minister of Finance since the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). Then continued at the time of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi. And has continued again in the current government under the direction of Prabowo suffer-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. After no longer being Minister of Finance, animating Sri Mulyani asked that his private life is not disturbed. He asked the public to respect the space of his current private life which no longer served the Minister of Finance. This was sent by Ani during her transfer on Tuesday September 9, 2025 to the Ministry of Finance. “I said goodbye this morning and please now to be respected by our confidentiality space or my personal space as ordinary citizens,” said Sri Mulyani in a transfer from the Minister of Finance (Sitijab) to the Ministry of Finance, Central Jakarta, cited on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Sri Mlyani had previously declared that he would no longer be a minister, he would appreciate the role of being a grandmother. He was not worried to publish his position later. “God is the Menaker of people's fortune, never feel missing. Keep my brain and my heart so that it remains clear and functional,” said Sri Mulyani. In addition, Ani now has five grandchildren. Each en enlé free often spends their time playing with their grandchildren. Previously, in his download on the Instagram social media @SMindrawati, he sent his apologies during the Minister of Finance. “There is no ivory that is not cracked. There is no perfect human being. With all the humility, I apologize,” said Sri Mulyani on the Instagram account @SMindrawati. Ani said the Minister of Finance was a great difficult responsibility. In her statement, Ani congratulated Purbaya her successor. “The realization of the role of Minister of Finance is an extraordinary responsibility which is important and stimulating. It is a long and winding route … Hopefully success and convenience always accompany Mr. Purbaya's stages in the realization of this responsibility,” wrote Sri Mlyani

