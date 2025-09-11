Last Ukraine War: Trump responds to Russia's NATO foray – because Poland prevents the risk of “closest world war” military conflict “| World News





Analysis: NATO expects more Russian incursions – they will have to do better next time

Donald Trump’s reaction to Russia violating NATO airspace could be “the highest drop in penny in modern political history,” said military analyst Michael Clarke.

“Putin may overestimate his hand, but the message that Putin gives to Western allies and Donald Trump is that this crisis will become more and more dangerous until you all rely on Ukraine to give in.

“Putin obviously feels that he can maintain the pressure because he is convinced the Americans, mainly through [US envoy] Steve Witkoff, that the Russians will win anyway … which is not true. “”

The Russians launched 450 drones from western Russia across Ukraine, and around twenty of them entered Polish airspace – as well as at least a missile.

There are debris in four different places along the border, while there are more locations to be confirmed in Poland.

“It was a fairly serious foray that was probably to demonstrate that Russia can do it if it chooses it.”

NATO reacted by stealing F-16s from Poland and the F-35 in the Netherlands, while the Italians operated supplies and an airborne seat to coordinate the action.

“The air police operation worked as it should. It shows that the system works.”

But it was not clear if they killed them all or made some people pass, says Clarke.

“I suspect that NATO will declare that in the future, everything that comes to Polish airspace will be shot.

“If that's what they say, then they will have to do better than last night.

“I think the hypothesis in NATO is that it will probably happen again.”

