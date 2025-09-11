By: adie m massardi *

The demonstration was democratic. If he doesn't produce anything, it means that the sovereign is stupid. So stop being stupid so that the demonstration makes sense. Only a week after celebrating the 80th anniversary of the proclamation of independence with a spectacular jogging stage of state officials at the palace, Indonesia was turbulent. Demonstrations have spread to many cities.

Disappointment, anger, injustice and poverty have broken out from the base. Roll with the wind. Accident Encouragement wall. The victims fall. Ruler blingsatan. The black smoke from police offices that are burned hatred blanket sun. Indonesia is dark. Dark spirit. Emotions overflow. The terrible news of the wind caused the vortex of bullshit nipples.

Logic, facts and common sense theft. Somersault. Not the police are not civil servants, not the president does not reside, even analysts and journalists, mired in an endless labyrinth of ignorance.

They are busy looking for a brain. In search of a provocative. Looking for funds during accused Foreigners are quickly behind all this. The patient schizophrenia See this great demonstration as an elite battle on the political stage of power.

But the most is a fucking security forces. With dreams of being a Bhayangkara Negara, they Gercep Hundreds to thousands of people imagined as provocateurs, like instigators. The country's enemy!

Even if the masses carnage Because the police are brutal. See the demonstrators as an enemy of the state. Beaten. Gas bomb pads. Raised by saddically reef cars.

That's it. The puppeteer, provocateurs, instigations and donors become excellent in each demonstration. While the substance, the root of the problem, the trigger and the process of spreading demonstrations are ignored. This nation has never learned from many horror events with social cost The Great.

Demonstration culture

My brothers and sisters in the country. Now is the time to stop being wrong. Stop making stupidity. This nation has no more resources and time to carry out various political experiences whose theory and practice are never parallel. What is said is different from what is done. So that our constitutional life becomes a disgusting stage of hypocrisy.

The demonstrations, the demonstrations, even brutal, anarchists and vandalists are not new in this country. We often hear the word “amok“To explain the situation of the peak of social anger. And the world knows this word rooted in the Malaysian-Polyms Javanese language.

Referring to culture (Javanese), since the time of kings (Majapahit), the people have a tradition “Pepe cover“, tan on the square in front of the palace as a means of demonstration for said Opinion on the policy of authorities deemed prejudicial to the people.

Contemporary Indonesian history even records dozens of demonstrations that shake the order of social, political and economic life. The most phenomenal occurred in our 1966 / Kappi after the G-30-S / PKI, 1974 Palusi, 1978 NKK / BKK Rejected, 1982 The Banteng Field Events, 1984 Tanjung Priok Events, 1998 Reform.

After the reforms, there were still a certain number of demonstrations of dissatisfaction and rejection of government policies, for example, in 2008, rejected the increase in fuel prices, the anti-corruption movement protecting the KPK (commission for the eradication of corruption) which was about to deal with the government, and the last today, which was highlighted on the 80th anniversary of Indonian Independence.

Demo Chronology 2025

The wave of demonstrations has been running since the end of August and who knows when it ends, is easy to read the substance and the root of the problem.

During the 10 years, the Joko Widodo leader regime had devastated governance. Cause damage everywhere. Poverty and injustice become a vision of the invisible.

As a result, Indonesia is the poorest country. But corruption is synchronization. Even the OCCRP has appointed Joko Widodo as one of the most corrupt leaders in the world. If the number one person of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Religion can be a suspect in corruption, how is it.

In addition to the damage caused to the constitutional structure, in particular in the field of law application (ranging from the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court to the district court, ranging from the Office of the Attorney General to the Police in the Sector). Public enterprises (works) due to the development of Ugalatian-Ugalen infrastructure.

Why has the anger of the people against the Joko Widodo regime not stopped even if the government had changed, during the reign of President Prabowo suffered?

Because Joko Widodo did not want to free the claws of claws with his toxic nails of power. Dozens of servants are forced to stay in the cabinet and other state institutions, in particular Bumn. They often cause people from all their behavior.

Not to mention the figure of Gibran, the eldest son of Joko Widodo who must be accepted by the people as vice-president. In addition to the way of breaking the rules, Gibran himself is considered far from having the capacity of vice-president.

Stop wasting time

The substance and the main problems that put angry people are very verified swimmers. People want:

Clean the cabinet from Anasir Joko Widodo, Return the independence of the KPK (Corruption Eradication Commission) to be free to eradicate corruption, and Polri reform which is indoctrinated by Joko Widodo to bulldozer each person who has different opinions (with

government), because the opposition is considered an enemy of the state!

These brilliant portraits are blurred by (political) peace with the problem, the instigator and the provocative “mastermind” because they continue to catch anyone who is worthy of being called a brain or an instigator, without the need for proofs. The amount is supposed to be thousands.

This nation has spent resources and time to seek puppeteers, provocateurs, contradictory elites and foreign countries. This has been done since 1965/66 to date. During these 60 years, we have never found only traces of riots and social damage.

While other countries, for example Vietnam, which could not build in 1980 in certain respects, for example the manufacturing industry and the level of well-being of its inhabitants, began to leave Indonesia. No more than Korea and Taiwan. At the level of the Anase alone, the Republic of Indonesia continues to trip.

Closing conclusion

See South Korea. In the era of Chun Doo-Hwan, there was a pro-democracy demonstration of a mass student in Gwangju, May 1980. Protesters to the military regime have demonstrators. South Korea is a horror country. But they are not busy looking for puppeteers and provocateurs.

From the bloody event, the South Korean elite has led contemplation. Political reforms are made. The path of democracy and the economic path is wide open. The law is applied. Gwangju is an important step in the change in South Korea. And they are faithful to the ideals of their reform.

The result? Now South Korea has become one of the economic forces in Asia after China and Japan. Its influence in Asia is very important. Become a reference for the application of laws in the world. Because the president who violates the law can be sentenced, thrown into prison. Then, investors' confidence is unshakable.

See also China which was nicknamed “Country Curty Bamboo” due to the dictatorship of the Communist regime under the direction of Mao Zedong.

In the Deng Xiaoping era in early June 1989 thousands of students gather At the historic field of Tiananmen, Beijing. Their request pave the path of democracy. The Chinese government has refused. The demonstration was forcibly dissolved by releasing troops of armored vehicles (reservoir). It is said that thousands of students have been killed. Partly because it was overturned by a reservoir.

As in South Korea, Deng CS does not seek the brain, instigators or accused foreign countries involved. They do self -criticism and are looking for a way to get out of the most terrible horror events in the history of world demonstrations.

From the Tiananmen event which is always a trauma for the Chinese people to date, Deng Xiaoping with Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang has opened “alternative roads” for their people. Freedom (democracy) remains under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, but the economic path is open as wide as possible. Even tends to be liberal.

In the minds of CS, if the people are prosperous, requests for political freedom will shrink. So that the CCP can continue to control power.

The theory of “the opening of the prosperity door” to cover freedom does not only succeed in reducing disorders. But making China a global economic force that scares the world, even the United States and Europe.

South Korea and China are two examples of countries that can go around “demonstration events full of sensations” to become a generator, and the results surprise the world.

Their key to success, in addition to not being tempted to find the brain and the instigator, is faithful to its ambitions. This is what we do not have. The ambition of independence is ignored. The ambition of the reform is betrayed.

Good demonstration, dear nation!

Make a movement a step to stop the slowdown of a nation very rich in its natural resources. Stop the paradox. ***

*) President of our action as an executive committee coalition save Indonesia