Declared the vice-president Gibran about the reshuffle of the cabinet





Vice-president Gibran Rakabuming responded to reshuffle The cabinet led by President Prabowo suffered during a visit to Batam, Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Gibran said that the reshuffle of the Red and White Firm was a strategy to strengthen government performance while ensuring that public services took place more optimally.

“This is done so that the government can work more optimally,” said Gibran, answering the journalist's question after attending the first lobster harvest at Batam Sea Cultivation Center (BPBL), Riau Islands, Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Gibran said that the reshuffle carried out by the president had followed a mature counterpart process, both in terms of performance and government's strategic needs. “These are the steps that have really been carefully counted by the president of all sides, including performance and others,” he said.

He asked the public to pray and support the newly inaugurated ministers and deputies in order to make the best contribution to the nation. “We pray for ministers and vice-minister so that they can work well,” said Gibran.

Previously, President PRABOWO SUBIANTO inaugurated four ministers and a Deputy Minister of the State Palace, Central JAKARTA on Monday afternoon, September 8, 2025. The inauguration was held after PRABOWO revised the composition of the Minister of Coordination, the Minister and the Deputy Minister. The ministers and ministers of coordination were the Minister for the Coordination of Political Affairs and Security Budi Gunawan; Minister of the Budi Arie Cooperative; The Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo; The Minister of Finance Sri Mlyani and the Minister of Protection of Workers of Indonesian Migrants (P2MI) Abdul Kadir Karding.

The Minister of the Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, said that the reshuffle of the cabinet did not aim to withdraw ministers from the 7th presidential government Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Nothing, nothing,” said Prasetyo Hadi answered the question of the media team at the Jakarta Presidential Palace on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Prasetyo explained that the ministers who were appointed on Monday were the best sons of the Indonesian people. The Minister's election is also a prerogative of President Prabowo. “There is no one, whose person is the person who is the best son of the Indonesian people,” said Pras.

The ministers and submininists were appointed on the basis of the presidential decree number 86 of 2025. The presidential decree appointed Mochamad Irfan Yusuf to the post of Minister of Hajj and Omra; Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak as a subminister of Hajj and Omra; Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa as Minister of Finance; Mukhtarudin as Minister for the Protection of Indonesian Migrants workers (P2MI); and Ferry Juliantono as Minister of Cooperatives.

His fifth then sworn with President Prabowo in accordance with Islamic beliefs. “By Allah, I swear that I will be faithful to the fundamental law of the NRI in 1945, and that I will carry out all the rules of the law in order to devote the nation and the nation,” said five assistant ministers and ministers.

They swear, by exercising their functions and departments, will maintain the ethics of the ministry and work better and responsible.

