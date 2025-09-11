



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that “India and Mauritius are not only partners but a family” at a joint press conference with his counterpart Navinchandra Ramgolam. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Ramgolam, who is currently on a state visit to India, in Varanasi. After bilateral discussions, a certain number of memorandums of agreement were signed between the two parties, after which the leaders held a joint press conference. #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Mous (Memorandum de comprehension) signed between India and Mauritius in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Maurice Dr Navinchandra Ramgoam in Varanasi. (Source: Ani / DD) pic.twitter.com/2uvwzrpdlr Years (@ani) September 11, 2025 While addressing the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that “Mauritius is an important pillar of the first policy and vision of the” Mahasagar “district. “In March, I had the privilege of attending the celebrations of the National Day of Mauritius. At that time, we gave our relations the status of an improved strategic partnership. Today, we examined all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We have also shared opinions on regional and global problems,” he said. #WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: “I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not only partners but a family. Mauritius is an important pillar of the first policy and the vision of the district of India. pic.twitter.com/510ovxhp24 Years (@ani) September 11, 2025 In March of this year, when Prime Minister Modi visited Maurice, the two nations raised links with an “improved strategic partnership” and signed eight pacts to increase links in several sectors, including maritime security, and promote trade in local currencies. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi also announced India's new vision for the Global South and named it “Mahasagar” or “mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth between regions”, a political approach that was based in the context of China's attempts to extend its influence in the Indian Ocean. During the press conference, Ramgoolam congratulated Prime Minister Modi and said: “During our landing in Varanasi, my wife and I were amazed at the reception we received. I believe that no other Prime Minister has never received. I am happy that it is in your constituency. I can understand why you are elected in such a large number.” #WATCH | Varanasi, Up: Maurice PM, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgolam, says: “… I also want to thank you, the Prime Minister and your government for the generous courtesy which has been extended to us, to my delegation since our arrival. On our landing in Varanasi, my wife and I were both pic.twitter.com/ylupvzs4l Years (@ani) September 11, 2025 The state visit to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, which arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, will end on September 16. – ends (With PTI entries) Posted on: Sept. 11, 2025

