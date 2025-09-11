The Mohan Bhagwats Birthday, PM Modi writes: A living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Today is September 11. The day evokes two contrasting memories. The first dates back to 1893, when Swami Vivekananda pronounced his emblematic address of Chicago. With the words, the sisters and the brothers of America, he won the hearts of the thousands present in the room. He presented the timeless spiritual heritage of India and its accent on the universal brotherhood on the world scene. The second is when this very principle was attacked by the threat of terrorism and radicalism on September 11.

There is something else in this day that is remarkable. Today is the anniversary of a personality which, inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, devoted all his life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity. For the lakhs of people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he is respectfully called Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak. Yes, I am referring to Shri Mohan Bhagwat, whose 75th anniversary was, the same year, the RSS marks its centenary. I would like to wear my best wishes and pray for his long and healthy life.

My association with the Mohan Jis family was very deep. I had the chance to work closely with his father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat Ji. I wrote a lot about him in my book, Jyotipunj. In addition to his association with the legal world, he devoted himself to the construction of the nation. He played a central role in strengthening the RSS through Gujarat. This was Madhukarrao Jis Passion for the construction of the nation he prepared his son, Mohanrao, to work for the regeneration of the India. It is as if Parasmani Madhukarrao was preparing another parasmani in Mohanrao.

Mohan Ji became Pracharak in the mid -1970s. When hearing the word pracharak, we can wrongly think that he is referring to someone who simply makes Prachar or campaign and propagate ideas. But those who know the functioning of the RSS understand that the Pracharak tradition is at the heart of the work of organizations. Over the past one hundred years, thousands of young people, inspired by a patriotic zeal, have left their homes and their families to devote their lives to the achievement of the mission of India first.

His first years in the RSS coincided with a very dark period in Indian history. It was the moment when the draconian emergency was imposed by the government of the Congress of the time. For each person who cherishes democratic principles and wanted India prosperous, it was natural to strengthen the anti-urgency movement. This is exactly what Mohan Ji and countless RSS Swayamsevaks have done. He worked a lot in the rural and arrears of Maharashtra, in particular Vidarbha. This has shaped his understanding of the challenges encountered by the poor and the oppressed.

Over the years, Bhagwat Ji has held various positions in the RSS. He has accomplished each of these tasks with great dexterity. Mohan Jis Years as chief of the Akhil Bharatiya Sharirik Pramkh in the 1990s, we still remember many Swayamsevaks. During this period, he spent a lot of time working in the villages of the Bihar. These experiences have deepened its link with basic problems. In 2000, he became the Saryaryawah and here too, he brought his unique way of working, managing the most complex situations with ease and precision. In 2009, he became the Sarsanghchalak and continued to work with great dynamism.

Being Sarsanghchalak is more than an organizational responsibility. Extraordinary individuals have defined this role by personal sacrifice, the clarity of the objective and the unshakable commitment to Maa Bharti. Mohan Ji, in addition to doing justice to the enormity of responsibility, also brought him his own strength, his intellectual depth and his empathic leadership, which are all first inspired by the principle of the nation.

If I can think of two attributes that Mohan Ji kept near his heart and soaked in his working style, they are continuity and adaptation. He directed the organization through complex currents, never compromising on the main ideology of which we are all proud and at the same time meet the evolutionary needs of society. It has a natural link with young people and has therefore always focused on the integration of more young people in the Sangh Parivar. It is often seen to engage in public discourse and interact with people, which has been very beneficial in the dynamic and digital world today.

In general, the mandate of Bhagwat Jis will be considered the most transformative period of the 100 -year trip to the RSS. From the uniform to the modifications of the Shiksha Vargs (training camps), several important changes have occurred under its direction.

I particularly remember the efforts of Mohan Jis during the cocvid period, when humanity fought against a single pandemic. At that time, the continuation of traditional RSS activities became difficult. Mohan Ji suggested increased use of technology. In the context of global challenges, it has remained linked to global prospects while developing institutional executives. At that time, all the Swayamsevaks made every possible effort to reach those who need it, while guaranteeing their own security and that of others. Medical camps have been organized in several places. We have also lost many of our Swayamsevaks who work hard, but that was Mohan Ji's inspiration that their determination never hesitated.

Earlier this year, during the inauguration of Madhav Netra Chikitsalaya in Nagpur, I noticed that the RSS is like an Akshayavat, an eternal banian, which energizes the national culture and the collective conscience of our nation. The roots of this Akshayavat are deep and strong because they are anchored in values. The dedication with which Bhagwat Ji is committed to nourishing and putting forward these values ​​is really an inspiration.

Another admirable quality of Mohan Jis is its gentle nature. He is fortunate to have an exceptional ability to listen to. This trait ensures a deeper perspective and also brings a feeling of sensitivity and dignity to his character and his leadership.

Here, I also want to write on the lively interest that he has always shown in various mass movements. From the Swachh Bharat mission to Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, he always urges the whole RSS family to add to these movements. In order to continue social well-being, Mohan Ji gave Panch Parivartan, which includes social harmony, family values, environmental consciousness, national duties of the unspoken and civic duties. These can inspire Indians from all walks of life. Each Swayamsevak dreams of seeing a strong and prosperous nation. To realize this dream, what is necessary is a clear vision and a decisive action. Mohan Ji embodies these two qualities in abundance.

Bhagwat Ji has always been a voting fort of EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, a fervent believing firmly to the diversity of the India and the celebration of so many cultures and different traditions which are part of our land.

Beyond his busy schedule, Mohan Ji has always found the time to pursue passions such as music and song. Few people know that he is very versatile in various Indian music instruments. His passion for reading can be seen in many of his speeches and interactions.

This year, in a few days, the RSS is 100 years old. It is also a pleasant coincidence that this year, Vijaya Dashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti and the Centennial RSS celebrations are the same day. It will be a historic step for the lakhs of people associated with the RSS in India and in the world. And, we have a very wise and hard -working Sarsanghchalak in Mohan Ji, in the direction of the organization at these times. I will conclude by saying that Mohan Ji is a living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamam, showing that when we go beyond borders and consider everyone as ours, he strengthens confidence, brotherhood and equality in society. I wish Mohan Ji again a long and healthy life in the service of Maa Bharti.

The writer is Prime Minister of India