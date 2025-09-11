Pakistan: Three journalists were attacked at the Rawalpindi press conference





Three journalists were reportedly attacked at a press conference held by Aleema Khan, the sister of the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan, in Rawalpindi on September 8. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the authorities.

The main journalist of Bol News, Tayyab Baloch, News, a journalist Faisal Hakim, and journalist Ejaz Ahmed would have been physically assaulted and harassed during the address of Aleema Khans to the media outside the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, where Imran Khan is currently imprisoned. About 40 unidentified workers from the Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf political party (PTI) would have attacked the journalists, with Baloutch dragged by his collar and beaten.

According to the PFUJ, the incident followed the online threats received by journalists after questioning Khan on allegations of corruption at a separate press conference the previous week. On September 8, Baloch repeated the questioning line, which prompted lawyers and managers of PTI Seniors, including Naeem Haider Panjotha and Sajjad Burki, to encourage workers to remove it from the session.

Baloch said his mobile phone had been stolen and his microphone destroyed, Hakim and Ahmed were also allegedly attacked after trying to intervene. In response, other journalists boycotted the protest session. Police arrested two PTI workers on the scene, and Baloch filed a complaint alleging an attack premeditated by PTI leaders, appointing Aleema Khan, Panjotha and Intisar Satti. Police then recorded a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

The PFUJ said: we strongly condemn violence by PTI workers on journalists and consider the incident that limits media and discourse freedom. PFUJ demands that the authorities record a case against PTI workers responsible for the intimidation of journalists and ensure that they are held responsible under the law.

IFJ said: Journalists must be able to report on questions in the public interest without fear of intimidation, harassment and violence. IFJ condemns any violation of media workers and calls on all parties to ensure the safety of journalists during public events in Pakistan.

